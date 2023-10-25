Leaving toxic situation

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $1,025
Campaign funds will be received by Tabitha Dowling
Hi I'm Tabitha. I'm a 37 year old woman who lives in Michigan. My 15 year old daughter and I are looking to get out of a toxic situation. I'm currently living with an ex who is dealing with bitter alcoholism. I'm struggling to find work and I'm needing some financial help to leave. I don't generally ask for help, but the situation is getting worse and I don't want to put myself and my daughter's safety at risk for any longer than I need to. I've been praying to God for strength and wisdom. Right now, even prayer would help.
You got this
I wanted to make it an even $1000!! 😊
May Yahweh bless you on your journey.
Take care Sweet Pea.
Good luck, sister
So sorry to hear this, can't give much but I hope you and your daughter reach the goal. Have hope, sister
