Campaign Image

Help Gail of Gaia Move From Imminent Danger

Goal:

 USD $7,500

Raised:

 USD $5,739

Campaign created by Gail Ross

Campaign funds will be received by Gail Ross

Help Gail of Gaia Move From Imminent Danger

Please help me and my Autistic son move to Arkansas. We need to move from Sedona AZ. It is not only very expensive to live here, but it is also very dangerous. My only income is Social Security and I am the caregiver of my Autistic son. I desperately need your help to move to Arkansas where it is much cheaper to live and get the proper treatment for my Autistic son. I am disabled and unable to work.  Please donate. Anything helps.

I do 3 or 4 interview podcasts each week to help people with information, but I make no money doing it. I am known as "gailofgaia". Sedona is first on the list to become a smart city. I am 72 years old and we cannot be here when that happens. I have a pickup to move with but it needs new tires.  The cost will be approximately $800 to $1,000 It will take $315 in gas alone.  It will take 16 driving hours to get there.  I can only drive for 4 hours a day.  My eyes just can't take any more than that.  My Autistic son can't drive.  That means My Autistic son and I will have to stay in a motel for probably 5 nights to rest.  I hope we can get a motel for as little as $80 a night.  That will be around $400.  

We can rent a small house in Arkansas for around $1,500 a month with first & last and deposit will be $500 for a total of $3,500 to move in with no appliances or furniture. We will have to stay in a motel, which will costly too, until we find such a house. We will be safe there and still plan on doing podcasts to help people.  My Autistic son can get the help he needs in Ft. Smith, AR at the Autistic Medical Clinics which is usually free to needy families.

We will be traveling with only our clothes and necessities.  We cannot take any furniture with us which means we are going to have to buy used appliances and furniture when we get there.  We thank you in advance for your donations.  God Bless you, I love you and again, thank you.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
13 days ago

We love you Gail

Anonymous Giver
$ 35.00 USD
17 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Please be safe and well and happy Gail

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending love and prayers.

Myra
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

Love and blessings Gail we will pray for you!

Simon
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

We are praying for you Gail!

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Good Luck!!!!!

Nancy
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

stay strong...sending love

Russ Hamerly
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Best wishes for full recovery

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Blessings Giver
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

"Whatsoever ye desire, when ye pray, Believe that you have received it and you shall have it".....Matthew 11:24

Carm
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Jann
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Be well and good life!

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Chief said Gail needs help and Chief gets what he wants

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Wish you all the best Gail!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Best wishes💖

Marie Theill
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Grace
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Your safety is assured.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo