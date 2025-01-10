Campaign Image

Gail Murphy & Children Lost Almost Everything!

 USD $1,125

Gail Murphy has always been eager to help others and now she needs our help.  The fires on Tuesday, January 7, in Altadena, California destroyed the home she lived in for decades and she also lost income due to a rental in the fire as well.  Praise God she was able to get out with a few sets of clothes, some irreplaceable family pictures and her life.

She needs two things: prayer for wisdom and direction in how to go forward and donations to cover basic needs for the next few months. Gail has her faith and is incredibly grateful for her community of friends to help her in this journey.

Alice Eads
$ 25.00 USD
3 hours ago

Our prayers are going out to you. God bless you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
6 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
22 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Thank you Courtenay for sharing Our prayers are being lifted up to the one who sees.

Fatima Crofton OD
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Lots of love and prayers

Tom Arnold
$ 250.00 USD
1 day ago

So sorry. Build back strong and good luck!

Gretchen Brewer OD
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

Praying for you from one OD to another.

Neha
$ 20.00 USD
1 day ago

Dr Michelle Glass
$ 20.00 USD
1 day ago

Liyan
$ 10.00 USD
2 days ago

Mylinh Lam
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Marisol and Dave Williams
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Praying for you and your family as you go thru this horrendous loss. Hugs!!

Grace
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Dear Sweet Gail My heart and Prayers are with you and your Children! My prayer is that He will show Himself strong to help with every request !! Psalm 34:17

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

A little more to help. Wish I could do more. Perhaps later.

Marsha Takamiya
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

So sorry for this challenging time. Hopefully, Old friends like me step forward and bring a little goodness to you and your family. Be well and be strong, Gail.

Lela and Steve
$ 100.00 USD
4 days ago

Praying for you.

