Gail Murphy & Children Lost Almost Everything!

Raised:
USD $1,125
Campaign funds will be received by Gail Murphy
Gail Murphy has always been eager to help others and now she needs our help. The fires on Tuesday, January 7, in Altadena, California destroyed the home she lived in for decades and she also lost income due to a rental in the fire as well. Praise God she was able to get out with a few sets of clothes, some irreplaceable family pictures and her life.
She needs two things: prayer for wisdom and direction in how to go forward and donations to cover basic needs for the next few months. Gail has her faith and is incredibly grateful for her community of friends to help her in this journey.
Our prayers are going out to you. God bless you.
Thank you Courtenay for sharing Our prayers are being lifted up to the one who sees.
Lots of love and prayers
So sorry. Build back strong and good luck!
Praying for you from one OD to another.
Praying for you and your family as you go thru this horrendous loss. Hugs!!
Dear Sweet Gail My heart and Prayers are with you and your Children! My prayer is that He will show Himself strong to help with every request !! Psalm 34:17
A little more to help. Wish I could do more. Perhaps later.
So sorry for this challenging time. Hopefully, Old friends like me step forward and bring a little goodness to you and your family. Be well and be strong, Gail.
Praying for you.
