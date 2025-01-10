Gail Murphy & Children Lost Almost Everything!

Gail Murphy has always been eager to help others and now she needs our help. The fires on Tuesday, January 7, in Altadena, California destroyed the home she lived in for decades and she also lost income due to a rental in the fire as well. Praise God she was able to get out with a few sets of clothes, some irreplaceable family pictures and her life.

She needs two things: prayer for wisdom and direction in how to go forward and donations to cover basic needs for the next few months. Gail has her faith and is incredibly grateful for her community of friends to help her in this journey.