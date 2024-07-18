Supporting Gabriela’s Cancer Treatment & Recovery

Our dear Gabriela, wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend, found out on June 24 that she has cancer. After six weeks of debilitating sickness and unsuccessful treatments, she ended up at the ER. Following multiple tests and a biopsy, the shocking results revealed that she is suffering from stage 4 Hodgkin Lymphoma and that the disease has spread throughout the lymphatic system and to multiple organs.





At age 57, this startling news has hit her hard, along with her husband Val, adult children Addy and Andrew, and all those who love her dearly. We are all praying and trusting God to walk with her and her family through this difficult season. We are hopeful to see Gabriela healthy, happy and able to enjoy the fullness of life. Our deepest desire is for her to continue creating beautiful memories with her family and friends, whether at home or on her adventures abroad with her hubby for many more years to come!





As a family, we have looked into a number of options on how she can approach treatment, and with God’s grace, heal from this disease. After considering the options, Gabriela and Val have decided to temporarily relocate to Tempe, Arizona, where she will undergo metabolic treatments at the Nature Works Best natural integrative cancer clinic. This clinic focuses on natural, holistic, integrative and alternative cancer treatments. She recently visited the clinic and met with the medical staff and started receiving treatments. Having experienced the care and dedication of the team she would work with, Gabriela and Val feel very comfortable with the clinic’s philosophy and approach, and feel strongly that she will get the help she needs at this time as she begins the cancer treatment journey with the hope and goal of full remission.





As a close friend of Gabriela’s said, “I’d walk through hot coals for Gabriela!” Which is why we are here asking for your support. We all want to come alongside her and her family to support them with the out of pocket medical expenses, given that they are taking an alternative approach to healing. She will initially start with doing 3 months of outpatient care treatments to see how her body reacts and responds, and will re-evaluate next steps at that time. Treatment expenses are significant and will range from $13,000 - $15,000 a month. This does not include additional housing and travel expenses.





We are overcome and humbled by each and every one of your prayers, thoughts and beautiful messages you have written for Gabriela. It has lifted her spirits and ours more than you know. We are grateful for any and every amount of support you can gift. All will go towards her journey of fighting cancer, regaining her health, and getting her back to being the lively and vivacious woman we all know and love!





We ask for your continued prayers: for strength, for improved immunity, for wisdom, for peace, for answers, for healing, for encouragement and for God’s loving hand to do much more than we can imagine or ask for. A heartfelt thank you from our family for your love, support and coming alongside us during this season; we are truly touched.



