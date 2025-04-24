Gabriel's Internship

Campaign Image

 USD $6,000

 USD $315

Hello, this summer I am traveling to Tallinn, Estonia For 2 months to work with global workers. This will be in order complete my internship requirement for my intercultural studies degree while also gaining months of valuable experience on the field sharing the good news and building valuable connections. We will be working with Estonian natives in many contexts as well as Muslim refugees and migrants.

For greater details about this trip please do not hesitate to reach out.  

Sign up for my weekly newsletter: https://forms.gle/GMpF3TYhdnTALJeg9

Elianna
$ 250.00 USD
21 minutes ago

We’re praying for you and all the people you’ll meet this summer. Can’t wait to see what the Lord does in your life!

DeMass Fam
$ 35.00 USD
15 hours ago

Proud of you! Blessed to see and partner in your journey. We love you.

Sara Strong
$ 30.00 USD
3 days ago

