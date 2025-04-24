Gabriel's Internship

Goal:
USD $6,000
Raised:
USD $315
Campaign funds will be received by Gabriel Minor
Hello, this summer I am traveling to Tallinn, Estonia For 2 months to work with global workers. This will be in order complete my internship requirement for my intercultural studies degree while also gaining months of valuable experience on the field sharing the good news and building valuable connections. We will be working with Estonian natives in many contexts as well as Muslim refugees and migrants.
For greater details about this trip please do not hesitate to reach out.
Sign up for my weekly newsletter: https://forms.gle/GMpF3TYhdnTALJeg9
We’re praying for you and all the people you’ll meet this summer. Can’t wait to see what the Lord does in your life!
Proud of you! Blessed to see and partner in your journey. We love you.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.