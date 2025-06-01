Gabe's Cancer Fight

Goal:
USD $1,000,000
Raised:
USD $640
Gabe is battling Burkitt's lymphoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer. He's been in the hospital for a month, with half of that time spent in the ICU due to sepsis and the need for dialysis. Unfortunately, Gabe doesn't have health insurance, and the medical bills are piling up quickly.
As his sister, I am reaching out to our community for help. We are trying to raise about 1 million dollars to cover the costs of his treatment, including chemotherapy and any other necessary medical interventions. Your contribution, no matter how small, will go directly towards helping Gabe fight this terrible disease.
Gabe is a kind and caring person, and he deserves our support during this difficult time. Your donation will not only help pay for his medical expenses but also bring hope and encouragement to him and our family.
Please consider contributing to Gabe's campaign and helping us give him the best chance of beating cancer. Thank you for your generosity and support.
We’re praying for you Gabe!
In our prayers Gabe and whole family 🙏🏼❤️
We are praying for you.
Praying for Gabe!
Praying for him and your family!
Praying for Gabe right now!
July 9th, 2025
Gabe has now been in the hospital for about two months. He had an explorative surgery that discovered his appendix had burst at some point and was decaying. Now that they have resolved that issue he is doing much better and can continue his chemo treatments. He has not lost his positive disposition and is still very much his happy go lucky self.
Our family wants to thank everyone who has donated to his cause over these last couple of months. God has blessed us through this storm and we are grateful.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.