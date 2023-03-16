J6 Tenney Family Fund

Hello all,

Fellow J6 and family here. As everyone knows by now, a lot of us "J6rs" are being sentenced crudely and used as political pawns per say. I was at the Capitol Building and went inside for 21 minutes, which got me 3 years in federal prison. I was arrested in June of 2021 and self-surrendered in January of 2023. Upon my arrest I was terminated from my lucrative career with the corporation I worked with for many years, where had built up a territory as a lead sales consultant making very good money and benefits. Since I lost my job, I struggled to maintain the bills and lifestyle for my kids and family. Working odd end jobs for some time because no one would hire me in the same field, or with a different company due to the possible consequences of my arrest and the attention it would get. I had to cash out my 401k and stocks to offer a way to continue life for my family. My wife and I have 4 children, from ages 5 months old to 10 years old. She is now at home alone to take care of everything on her own since I've been incarcerated. I do my best to take very little bit, if any, money from my wife, as she needs every bit of income she has to provide for our kids and home. Just like every other family in our same situation, times were and are tough, but we have persevered and found a way somehow.

I was not any of the people who tried to fight cops or break things in the building. I was not someone who broke through the gates or toppled over the makeshift fences that were there. I did no such destructive or evil activities that the media and some claim that day. What I did do was open a door that was in the middle Rotunda room because the crowd on the other side was screaming for help with tears in their eyes, being slammed, smashed, and pressed against the doors. Suffocating from the gas bombs and concussion grenades' being thrown at them, while yelling for help and saying they can't breathe. So, I opened the door to help them. Because I "was the guy who opened that door" the Prosecution came after me with everything they could. Making me this evil person who orchestrated the riot and "planned" on being there to open that door. Which is totally false in every way.

So here I am, in Federal Prison, with my wife, kids, and family left at home to fend for themselves and living without their dad and main support system intact.

I pray every day to God that something good will come of this and there is a reason for everything. I have been humiliated and have felt all sorts of shame and guilt for this action and decision I made. Not even sure if I was in the right or really wrong anymore after at this point. I know I'm not an evil person and don't deserve to be sent to prison for what I did, which I do believe was not that much at all. But apparently, I'm wrong with that thought too. I want to thank everyone for taking the time to read our/my quick story and even more gratitude for any support, hopes, and prayers sent our way. THANK YOU ALL

GOD BLESS AMERICA

George Tenney and Family