King Jesus Life Ministries Pakistan

19 Therefore, go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, 20 and teach them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.” - Matthew 28:19-20



King Jesus Life Ministries working in Pakistan since 2016 (Registered) by Shad family. We believe in the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. Our core vision is to win souls for the kingdom of Christ. KJL Ministries exists to share the love and teachings of Christ with the people of Pakistan. We seek to follow the guidance of the Holy Spirit to see the increase of Christ’s kingdom. At present, most of our initiatives involve outreach ministry, woman ministry and children's ministry.

KJL Ministries has taken on the responsibility of providing food, clothing, housing and education for five villages with over 50 orphans and several widows. They have started five Sunday schools, and they regularly organize Christian outreach programs for the children, which draw large numbers from the community. Also, they offer monthly food distribution programs for families in need.



Your help is needed to raise funds in support of King Jesus Life Ministries which exists to share the message of Christ's love with the people of Pakistan.





You can help KJLM change a child's life. Your small $10 donation will feed one child for seven days.



Main Goals:

A Christian orphanage,

Christian Education programs,

Christian outreach programs,

Food distribution programs,

Bible distribution programs.



Blessings,

King Jesus Life Ministries.