King Jesus Life Ministries Pakistan

 USD $20,000

 USD $10,292

King Jesus Life Ministries Pakistan

19 Therefore, go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, 20 and teach them to obey everything I have commanded you. And surely I am with you always, to the very end of the age.” - Matthew 28:19-20


King Jesus Life Ministries working in Pakistan since 2016 (Registered) by Shad family. We believe in the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. Our core vision is to win souls for the kingdom of Christ. KJL Ministries exists to share the love and teachings of Christ with the people of Pakistan. We seek to follow the guidance of the Holy Spirit to see the increase of Christ’s kingdom. At present, most of our initiatives involve outreach ministry, woman ministry and children's ministry. 

KJL Ministries has taken on the responsibility of providing food, clothing, housing and education for five villages with over 50 orphans and several widows. They have started five Sunday schools, and they regularly organize Christian outreach programs for the children, which draw large numbers from the community. Also, they offer monthly food distribution programs for families in need.


Your help is needed to raise funds in support of King Jesus Life Ministries which exists to share the message of Christ's love with the people of Pakistan. 


You can help KJLM change a child's life. Your small $10 donation will feed one child for seven days. 

Main Goals:
A Christian orphanage,
Christian Education programs,
Christian outreach programs,
Food distribution programs,
Bible distribution programs.

Blessings,

King Jesus Life Ministries.

JM
$ 90.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 33.00 USD
3 months ago

JM
$ 190.00 USD
3 months ago

I held a small fundraiser today, Attiqa. Praise God for my generous friends!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Praise be the Lord Jesus!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

I want to be sure that this donation goes to the brick builder in Pakistan whose daughters are at risk if he doesn’t pay his debt as shared by Daud Shad

Jacqueline Mayer
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 months ago

Praise be ti the Lord who loves and sanctifies his bride.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 months ago

Thank you Jesus

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

Jesus is Lord. Praise be to the Lord forever.

Anonymous Giver
$ 77.00 USD
1 year ago

May the Lord Jesus accept this offering

Randy
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 57.00 USD
1 year ago

God is good! Thank you Lord Jesus

Ernesto Aragon
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 77.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

JMM
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

Updates

Update 05-05-2022

May 9th, 2022

Greetings in Jesus Name,

We are here to inform you that by the grace of God, and we with your prayers, we have completed our mission trip to Multan. On this trip we learned about 1 Peter 5:6 (6 Humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time.)

Activities:

Worship,
Sermon,
Bible Distribution,
Food Distribution.

It was a very blessed trip. Thank you so much for your kind prayers and support.


Thank you so much.
King Jesus Life Ministries.  


Update #1

September 4th, 2020

We wanted to update you on the ministry's progress. Because of your generous donations, children are being fed, the gospel is being preached, bibles are being gifted, lives are being changed, and people are giving their hearts to Jesus.

The following places have been visited:
Cokra wala
Chajwal village
Jamilabad village in Multan 
Baqya village 
Malka wala

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts and may God bless you for making this possible. In Jesus name. Amen! 

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

