Gianni's GTM 2025 Mission Trip Fundraiser

Dear Family & Friends,

Hello from sunny Florida! I trust this message finds you well. You probably would agree with me that 2024 has been a year that has been simply flying by. Yet in the midst of the busy routines, God has been very gracious. I celebrated 5 years with my current employer (Sunshine Health) back in March and will be celebrating 6 years of serving in children’s church at Calvary Chapel Fellowship (St. Pete) & 1.5 years of serving in the young adult ministry at Central Christian Church at the end of this year. Following Paul’s encouragement (1 Cor. 7:32 ESV), I have been able to use my singleness to be “anxious about the things of the Lord, how to please the Lord.”

Recently, an exciting opportunity was presented to me that I’d like to share with you. Noah Schmidt, the lead pastor of the young adult ministry, greatly desires to see the young adults take their faith by the “bull horns” and to intentionally take steps to stretch and strengthen their faith in obedience to Jesus. Thru an existing relationship Central Christian has with Iglesia del Camino (IDC) in Antigua, Guatemala, an occasion to partake in a missions trip during the 2025 Spring Break season has been laid on the table.

I have been fortunate enough to participate in two prior missions, the first to Honduras in 2008 and the second to Ecuador in 2013. I feel led by the Lord to embark on my third trip by partnering with the young adults and IDC to go to Antigua from March 15th to 22nd to share the love of Christ with kids, teenagers, and adults. To that end, I ask that you would pray for me and the team as we pursue this adventure that God has called us to.

The team will be reaching out to the local people of Antigua by helping with service projects, engaging in evangelism, and assisting with church services & VBS activities. One possibility we have on this trip is helping with the installation of water filtration systems in the homes of the locals while at the same time sharing the gospel with the family and using the water filter as an object lesson. The essence of the message would be that as we offer up the dirty water of our lives to the filter (aka Jesus), we find ourselves cleansed and being a source of life to ourselves and others. The IDC ministry is on the move and at work leading souls to Jesus. I look forward to serving alongside the church and aiding them in their outreach. For more details on IDC, check out www.iglesiadelcaminogt.com .

As you can imagine, a trip like this requires financial support from a number of people. In order to go on this mission trip, I need to raise a total of $1,875. The initial $1,200 is needed by January 1st, 2025, to cover the flight arrangements and the remaining $675 by March 1st, 2025, to cover food, lodging, and ancillary expenses. If you can support me in a financial way, I would be very grateful. Please note that if for any reason I am unable to go on this trip, the monies raised will be used to support the mission team and in no way kept for personal use.

Also, most importantly, I need your prayer support. Prayer is the fuel that will allow us to be successful as we follow God's leading in our ministry in Guatemala. Without prayer, little or nothing will happen of lasting value. As James shared (vs. 5:16 NLT), “The earnest prayer of a righteous person has great power and produces wonderful results.”

Some critical requests for prayer over me and the team include ...

- All of the trip's financial needs will be met in a timely fashion

- Being an encouragement and blessing to our host church, Iglesia del Camino

- Divine appointments as we share the gospel with Grace, Truth, and Love

- The Holy Spirit to bring to our remembrance truths to share and the boldness to do so

- For lives to be changed (both for the team members and the people in Antigua)

- For our Physical well-being and Spiritual protection from the evil one

- How to apply and share what we will be learning when we return home

I can’t wait to see what God will teach me through this opportunity. I will make it a point to follow up with you as we get closer to the departure date and upon my return. We have the privilege of carrying the Word to the world through personal involvement. Thank you for being a part of it!

Sincerely In Christ,

Gianni LoVario