Dr Jereth Kok's Defence Appeal

Please support Jereth in a disciplinary case in a Victorian Tribunal where he could be stripped of his licence to practice medicine because of social media posts. Jereth has been suspended for 5 years awaiting trial. In July, Jereth finally faced a 5-day hearing. This will be followed by a hearing in mid-October where his lawyers will present submissions to defend his (and all Australian medical professionals’) freedom of speech and religious liberty.







Donations can be anonymous!





Victorian General Practitioner, Jereth Kok, a well-respected and competent medical professional with 15 years’ experience, was suspended by the Victorian Medical Board in 2019 after being targeted by an anonymous complainant. Jereth had never received a single complaint from any of his thousands of patients he had treated during his career. Yet, the Medical Board pursued selective complaints about Jereth’s social media posts discussing his personal beliefs on religious and political matters like abortion, marriage, Covid lockdowns and transgender ideology.





In August 2019, the Medical Board used its emergency powers to suspend Jereth in the “public interest” while they completed their investigation. For over 5 years, Jereth has been unable to practice medicine and support his family while he has awaited his day in Court.





After five years, Dr Kok will finally have his case heard in 2024. We must ensure that Jereth’s medical license is not cancelled. Jereth is being represented by the Human Rights Law Alliance, and an exceptional barrister team of Stephen Moloney assisted by Owen Wolahan, with expert evidence being provided by top experts on theology, clinical practice in gender medicine and Covid science.





Your support is urgently needed to help Jereth and his team with the expenses of a multi-part trial.



Lead barrister, Stephen Moloney, said in his opening statement, “This is probably one of the most important cases that has ever been put to the Tribunal in the last 30 years. It goes to the democratic right of any practitioner in the State of Victoria to speak about matters of conscience, religion, and medical practice in the public square.” He added, “This is not about whether Dr Kok has practised medicine safely and effectively. This is about what he has said in the public square.”



This important case is being heard by a panel of three Tribunal members including two doctors. Evidence was given by the Medical Board, Dr Jereth Kok and five expert witnesses on topics such as:

The rights of doctors to oppose abortion;

The appropriateness of speaking about conscientious issues relating to vaccinations and the use of cells sourced from aborted babies;



The rights of doctors to speak about transgender ideology and LGBTQ+ politics; and



The boundaries of the role of a medical regulator to police personal religious and political positions on the internet.



Andrew Thorburn, Israel Folau, Margaret Court, J.K. Rowling and many other wonderful people have all been targeted and lost their jobs for expressing their beliefs on contentious social issues.





For Jereth personally, the last five years have been a trying ordeal. Notwithstanding the fact that as the sole provider for his young family, he was forced to retrain into a new career in order to support them, but he was devastated to be barred from work that he performed diligently and isolated from his patients and colleagues.





“The greatest difficulty at first was the sudden dislocation and uncertainty. Suddenly I had no job, no income, and was cut off from my patients and workplace. I experienced tremendous grief on many occasions, thinking about my many patients who I’d gotten to know so well over many years.”









Jereth has engaged the help of the Human Rights Law Alliance, a not-for-profit law firm specialising in religious freedom cases. HRLA will be working for Jereth on a heavily discounted basis. However experienced barristers and expert witnesses for Jereth’s case are expensive, and essential to run the best defence possible for Jereth and other medical practitioners.





Legal challenges are expensive. The Medical Board has Government funding behind it. Jereth can’t defend himself alone – He needs your help.







Please prayerfully consider this need.





All money raised will be put into a legal trust account to run Jereth’s case. Any leftover funds will be donated to the general work of HRLA.





Thank you.





"Hi, this is Jereth! Thank you for reading my story, and for your prayers and support. It’s important that my story is shared widely, so please share this page with others who can add their support."



