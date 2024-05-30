Save James From Chemical Castration

James' mother has filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court to chemically castrate James.

Jeff, James' father, is trying to stop her.



Legal fees to prevent the chemical castration of James.

Expert witness fees to prove that medical gender transition is not in James' interests.

Other payments and expenses ordered by the Court. Defending and caring for James is very expensive.

Advancing legislation to end these barbaric procedures on kids, once and for all.

Your donation will not only help James but also thousands of children. In the fight to save James, Jeff has significant accomplishments for all children:

Jeff successfully passed a bill to outlaw chemical and surgical castration of children in Texas.

Jeff created a national movement against transitioning kids in schools.

Jeff has educated parents across the country about the dangers of transgender ideology.

After Jeff protected James by outlawing transgender procedures on kids in Texas,



Dallas Judge Mary Brown allowed James' mother to move him to California , again putting James in danger of chemical castration.

, again putting James in danger of chemical castration. Jeff appealed to the Supreme Court of Texas. They absurdly ruled that James could be moved to California despite the risks.

to the Supreme Court of Texas. They absurdly ruled that James could be moved to California despite the risks. Now James' mother has taken James to a "gender clinic" and is seeking to chemically castrate him.

and is seeking to chemically castrate him. The next step is "bottom surgery" to remove James' and testicles.

