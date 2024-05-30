Save James From Chemical Castration

Goal:

 USD $200,000

Raised:

 USD $50,244

Campaign created by George Genovezos

Campaign funds will be received by Jeff Younger

Save James From Chemical Castration

James' mother has filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court to chemically castrate James.

This is an emergency appeal. Please donate now, and save James.

Jeff, James' father, is trying to stop her.

Your donation will help with:

  • Legal fees to prevent the chemical castration of James.
  • Expert witness fees to prove that medical gender transition is not in James' interests.
  • Other payments and expenses ordered by the Court. Defending and caring for James is very expensive.
  • Advancing legislation to end these barbaric procedures on kids, once and for all.

Please donate now, and save James.

Your donation will not only help James but also thousands of childrenIn the fight to save James, Jeff has significant accomplishments for all children:

  • Jeff successfully passed a bill to outlaw chemical and surgical castration of children in Texas.
  • Jeff created a national movement against transitioning kids in schools.
  • Jeff has educated parents across the country about the dangers of transgender ideology.

After Jeff protected James by outlawing transgender procedures on kids in Texas,

  • Dallas Judge Mary Brown allowed James' mother to move him to California, again putting James in danger of chemical castration.
  • Jeff appealed to the Supreme Court of Texas. They absurdly ruled that James could be moved to California despite the risks.
  • Now James' mother has taken James to a "gender clinic" and is seeking to chemically castrate him.
  • The next step is "bottom surgery" to remove James' and testicles.

Please donate now, and save James.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
17 hours ago

Praying

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
22 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Pip n Glenn
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

I pray to God that you will be able to save your son. We HAVE to stop this lunacy.

Mari from Scotland
$ 10.00 USD
1 day ago

Please save James from this terrible fate.

Karen
$ 75.00 USD
1 day ago

Praying for you and that our Lord Savior intervenes to protect your child, his biology, and his future.

Anonymous Giver
$ 44.00 USD
1 day ago

Praying on the mighty name of Jesus for your son.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Jerome Berryhill
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Thank you for your courage.

Gramma7
$ 45.00 USD
2 days ago

AMY SHEAR
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Paulette Altmaier
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

God speed. We need to end this madness

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Praying for you and your son!!

Nancy Hayhurst
$ 50.00 USD
3 days ago

Praying without ceasing for your son and against his mentally deranged mother.

Kathleen Morlock
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Save James, and stop the madness!

Nick G
$ 50.00 USD
4 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
6 days ago

Micah Watz
$ 20.00 USD
6 days ago

CeCe
$ 20.00 USD
7 days ago

What an amazing Dad you are, so much respect for you and much inspiration from your grit, all for love for your son.

Updates

Jeff filed to stop James from being castrated

May 20th, 2024

All of Jeff's filings have been submitted to the California court.

You can read all the documents at this link..

Jeff has to bear expenses for his lawyer, paralegal, expert witnesses, and travel for everyone to and from the court hearing, including hotels.

Thank you, for all your help!

Court Hearing moved to May 30th, 2024.

April 18th, 2024

On her own initiative, Judge Michelle L. Kazadi moved the hearing to May 30th, 2024, at 8:30 am PT. The hearing will be in the LA Superior Court, Department 84 at 111 North Hill Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012.

My lawyer filed an appearance, and we served discovery on my ex-wife. 

Please donate to help me pay for this expensive litigation and Save James.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo