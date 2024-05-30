Save James From Chemical Castration

Goal:
USD $200,000
Raised:
USD $50,244
Campaign funds will be received by Jeff Younger
James' mother has filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court to chemically castrate James.
This is an emergency appeal. Please donate now, and save James.
Jeff, James' father, is trying to stop her.
Your donation will help with:
Your donation will not only help James but also thousands of children. In the fight to save James, Jeff has significant accomplishments for all children:
After Jeff protected James by outlawing transgender procedures on kids in Texas,
Praying
I pray to God that you will be able to save your son. We HAVE to stop this lunacy.
Please save James from this terrible fate.
Praying for you and that our Lord Savior intervenes to protect your child, his biology, and his future.
Praying on the mighty name of Jesus for your son.
Thank you for your courage.
God speed. We need to end this madness
Praying for you and your son!!
Praying without ceasing for your son and against his mentally deranged mother.
Save James, and stop the madness!
What an amazing Dad you are, so much respect for you and much inspiration from your grit, all for love for your son.
May 20th, 2024
All of Jeff's filings have been submitted to the California court.
You can read all the documents at this link..
Jeff has to bear expenses for his lawyer, paralegal, expert witnesses, and travel for everyone to and from the court hearing, including hotels.
Thank you, for all your help!
April 18th, 2024
On her own initiative, Judge Michelle L. Kazadi moved the hearing to May 30th, 2024, at 8:30 am PT. The hearing will be in the LA Superior Court, Department 84 at 111 North Hill Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012.
My lawyer filed an appearance, and we served discovery on my ex-wife.
Please donate to help me pay for this expensive litigation and Save James.
