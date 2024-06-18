Campaign Image

GiveSendGo Charities Wildfire Relief

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $5,558

Campaign created by GiveSendGo Charities

Campaign funds will be received by GiveSendGo Charities

Imagine the fear and uncertainty of having to leave everything behind, unsure if you'll return to a burnt-down home. With active wildfires currently devastating communities, Wildfire Relief Fund is a vital initiative by GiveSendGo Charities to support individuals who have lost their homes, property, or been displaced due to these fires.

As part of our Care & Relief fund, 100% of your donation goes directly to those in need, with GiveSendGo.com covering all processing fees. All donations are tax-deductible and will be distributed as grants to campaigns hosted on GiveSendGo.com.

If you or someone you know has been impacted by these wildfires, we encourage you to start a campaign on GiveSendGo.com and apply for a grant on our website GiveSendGo.org.

Your generous support can bring hope and relief to those facing this devastating reality. Join us in making a difference. Donate now to help wildfire victims rebuild their lives.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
57 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
14 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
17 hours ago

God bless and protect.

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
23 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Blase Johnson
$ 1800.00 USD
1 day ago

Adam
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 days ago

Praying you all stay safe.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Praying for all those impacted.

L Goldsmith
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

Praying for community, peace and justice. God bless every person and all the helpers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
3 days ago

Bradford Solomon
$ 5.00 USD
3 days ago

God bless these people! There is an evil agenda going on with DEWs like in Maui! But will turn it into a positive agenda by shining our divine light!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 days ago

May the LORD provide all your needs as you direct your prayer requests toward HIM.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

