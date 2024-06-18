GiveSendGo Charities Wildfire Relief

Goal:
Imagine the fear and uncertainty of having to leave everything behind, unsure if you'll return to a burnt-down home. With active wildfires currently devastating communities, Wildfire Relief Fund is a vital initiative by GiveSendGo Charities to support individuals who have lost their homes, property, or been displaced due to these fires.
As part of our Care & Relief fund, 100% of your donation goes directly to those in need, with GiveSendGo.com covering all processing fees. All donations are tax-deductible and will be distributed as grants to campaigns hosted on GiveSendGo.com.
If you or someone you know has been impacted by these wildfires, we encourage you to start a campaign on GiveSendGo.com and apply for a grant on our website GiveSendGo.org.
Your generous support can bring hope and relief to those facing this devastating reality. Join us in making a difference. Donate now to help wildfire victims rebuild their lives.
God bless and protect.
Praying you all stay safe.
Praying for all those impacted.
Praying for community, peace and justice. God bless every person and all the helpers.
God bless these people! There is an evil agenda going on with DEWs like in Maui! But will turn it into a positive agenda by shining our divine light!
May the LORD provide all your needs as you direct your prayer requests toward HIM.
