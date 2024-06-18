GiveSendGo Charities Wildfire Relief

Imagine the fear and uncertainty of having to leave everything behind, unsure if you'll return to a burnt-down home. With active wildfires currently devastating communities, Wildfire Relief Fund is a vital initiative by GiveSendGo Charities to support individuals who have lost their homes, property, or been displaced due to these fires.

As part of our Care & Relief fund, 100% of your donation goes directly to those in need, with GiveSendGo.com covering all processing fees. All donations are tax-deductible and will be distributed as grants to campaigns hosted on GiveSendGo.com.

If you or someone you know has been impacted by these wildfires, we encourage you to start a campaign on GiveSendGo.com and apply for a grant on our website GiveSendGo.org.

Your generous support can bring hope and relief to those facing this devastating reality. Join us in making a difference. Donate now to help wildfire victims rebuild their lives.