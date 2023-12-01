GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE

Our Earth Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.

Grants Distribution are for:

Funding community service projects for environmental enhancement Supporting community gardens and sustainable living initiatives Promoting educational projects on environmental conservation

If you know of a campaign that aligns with our Earth Care cause, nominate them on our website. All donations are tax deductible, and donations over $500 receive an invitation to our Giver Gala.