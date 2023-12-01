Campaign Image

GiverArmy Cause EARTH CARE

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $122

Campaign created by GiveSendGo Charities

Campaign funds will be received by GiveSendGo Charities

Our Earth Care cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.

Grants Distribution are for:

  1. Funding community service projects for environmental enhancement
  2. Supporting community gardens and sustainable living initiatives
  3. Promoting educational projects on environmental conservation

If you know of a campaign that aligns with our Earth Care cause, nominate them on our website. All donations are tax deductible, and donations over $500 receive an invitation to our Giver Gala.

Recent Donations
azg714 dot com
$ 54.00 USD
21 minutes ago

i'm proud to show dat i'm donating here bc He knows why i'm truly doing it and besides dat, He loves when we show examples of spreading love.

$ 22.85 USD
1 year ago

Giver Army
$ 22.85 USD
1 year ago

Giver Army
$ 22.85 USD
1 year ago

