Support our grassroots evangelical movement

Thank you for your consideration to partner with a new and fresh grassroots approach to reaching the lost in central Florida, our nation, and eventually the nations. Our desire with the Fire in Action movement is to see the winning of souls, the encouragement and equipping of souls, and then the daily activation of souls to increase the kingdom, transform regions, and generate a groundswell towards generational revival.



We want to reach multiple generations with a cultural mindset of valuing others, being intentional about servanthood, pouring ourselves out to others daily, and being unashamed and uncompromising about the gospel. But INSTEAD of a missional and mostly outreach focus, we want to go to schools, campuses, churches, and other ministries, and encourage a Personal Daily Evangelism mindset, both incarnational AND proclamational.



​We want to emulate the true meaning of the Great Commission by making disciples and sharing the Father's heart"as we go" in the course of daily life, therefore reaching far more people with the love of Jesus.



In order to effectively reach such a large region through our "Action Teams" requires a variety of resources, including equipment for worship, brochures, promotional materials for our teams, software for follow ups, funding missionaries to this and other nations, and travel expenses, to name an importance few.



We appreciate any consideration you make give to joining our movement, and no amount is ever considered too small.



For more information on your minstry, feel free to email us at info@fireinaction.com. Our vision statement is below. Thank you in advance, and remember, Live Truth, Share Truth



2 Corinthians 6:2



Vision Statement for Fire in Action

Fire in Action is an evangelically focused movement towards generational revival. The desire is to see the proclamation of the gospel to liberate the captive, encouraged and equipped believers passionately embracing truth, along with the sharing of the depth of the Father's heart, the preeminent power of the Holy Spirit, and the transformational love of Jesus, all through a mindset of personal daily evangelism.