Good News For Schools - Malawi 🇲🇼

Good News for Schools Project Summary - Monday, October 24, 2022





In 2020, as the pandemic subsided in Malawi, our WWFA (Water Wells For Africa) team aimed to assist schools in reopening. We prioritized delivering water to extremely isolated and rural schools in dire need. By the end of 2020, WWFA had installed 10 water wells in schools, followed by 20 more in 2021. In 2022, WWFA plans to provide sustainable water to 30 additional schools.





During our annual water-well inspection tours, we gained a deeper understanding that public schools in Malawi include Bible Knowledge as part of their core curriculum. It was surprising to find that Bible teaching is still a fundamental part of primary education for Malawi's youth.





The schools in these village areas lack adequate facilities. They are short on classrooms and toilets, with students often gathering outdoors, under trees, on open ground, or in makeshift grass sheds. They lack lighting, desks, libraries, sufficient textbooks, and access to water.





We found that one of the many missing textbooks in these schools was the Bible. For instance, a school with over 800 students had only one Bible, which the headmaster of Nanyanje School in Mangochi kept secured in his office.





With over 7,000 public schools and more than 4.5 million students in Malawi, many schools lack Bibles, despite including Bible Knowledge in their official curriculum.





We developed the "Good News For Schools" initiative with the support and enthusiastic partnership of Foursquare Mission Press and our Foursquare partners in Blantyre, Malawi. We have worked together building trusted relationships over the last 30 years.





Our mission is to provide every student in Malawi with a Bible.





We have already financed the purchase and distribution of 10,000 Bibles to 82 schools in Southern Malawi. Each week 65,000 future leaders in Malawi are studying the Bible. We have been given permission to place Bibles and Teacher and Student guides in 3,000 schools in southern Malawi. With your help we can build a moral foundation of the Word of God in 1.4 million students from multiple tribal groups.

Please consider partnering with us in this eternal endeavor.





All for Him, Who Gave his All For Us,





Kurt Dahlin

Breakwater





For more information, see our church website: Good News for Schools

