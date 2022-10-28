Good News For Schools - Malawi 🇲🇼

Goal:
USD $2,000,000
Raised:
USD $19,598
Campaign funds will be received by Redondo Beach Foursquare Church
Good News for Schools Project Summary - Monday, October 24, 2022
In 2020, as the pandemic subsided in Malawi, our WWFA (Water Wells For Africa) team aimed to assist schools in reopening. We prioritized delivering water to extremely isolated and rural schools in dire need. By the end of 2020, WWFA had installed 10 water wells in schools, followed by 20 more in 2021. In 2022, WWFA plans to provide sustainable water to 30 additional schools.
During our annual water-well inspection tours, we gained a deeper understanding that public schools in Malawi include Bible Knowledge as part of their core curriculum. It was surprising to find that Bible teaching is still a fundamental part of primary education for Malawi's youth.
The schools in these village areas lack adequate facilities. They are short on classrooms and toilets, with students often gathering outdoors, under trees, on open ground, or in makeshift grass sheds. They lack lighting, desks, libraries, sufficient textbooks, and access to water.
We found that one of the many missing textbooks in these schools was the Bible. For instance, a school with over 800 students had only one Bible, which the headmaster of Nanyanje School in Mangochi kept secured in his office.
With over 7,000 public schools and more than 4.5 million students in Malawi, many schools lack Bibles, despite including Bible Knowledge in their official curriculum.
We developed the "Good News For Schools" initiative with the support and enthusiastic partnership of Foursquare Mission Press and our Foursquare partners in Blantyre, Malawi. We have worked together building trusted relationships over the last 30 years.
Our mission is to provide every student in Malawi with a Bible.
We have already financed the purchase and distribution of 10,000 Bibles to 82 schools in Southern Malawi. Each week 65,000 future leaders in Malawi are studying the Bible. We have been given permission to place Bibles and Teacher and Student guides in 3,000 schools in southern Malawi. With your help we can build a moral foundation of the Word of God in 1.4 million students from multiple tribal groups.
Please consider partnering with us in this eternal endeavor.
All for Him, Who Gave his All For Us,
Kurt Dahlin
Breakwater
For more information, see our church website: Good News for Schools
Congrats and Keep up the good work!!
With love and blessings for the upcoming year.
Incredibly proud of you Brittany! We love you. Uncle Hunter and aunt kerry
Awesome work Pastor Kurt.
Go make disciples!!!!!!!
God bless. Keep up the great work!
Yesu ama kukandani
God Bless you and all you do. Much honor to Breakwater and Pastor Kurt
August 27th, 2024
Right now, 30,000 Bibles are at Foursquare Mission Press in Los Alamitos, CA. They will soon be shipped to Foursquare Blantyre and then distributed to our target schools. They should reach three hundred thousand kids and be used as textbooks for the next ten years. I can't imagine the impact that will have in their lives and on the world.
August 18th, 2023
Hello all!
Be encouraged! The Good News For Schools project is going well!
Here’s an update from Peter Kauya (Bible coordinator in Malawi):
We’ve distributed 4373 Bibles to 37 schools (Good News Translation and Chichewa Bibles). 31,188 students now have the opportunity to read and study the Bible! They take Bible knowledge classes as part of the Malawian school curriculum.
Apart from the Bibles as textbooks, GNFS has also donated 964 CEV Bibles to schools, a local deaf church in Blantyre, and Chikwawa Prison so far.
The Chikwawa prison has 400 inmates. They didn't have a Bible club before, but with the Bible donation received, they will introduce one.
The name of the prison chaplain is Charles Dickson. Please pray for him
He also requested Chichewa Bibles for use by some inmates who may have difficulties in reading the English Bibles.
See photo of Chikwawa prison attached.
Thanks,
Chris, on behalf of Pastor Kurt and the Breakwater Mega Embassy
October 30th, 2022
In honor of William Tyndale - the first translator of the Bible from Greek and Hebrew to modern English - we are attributing the first 18,000 Bibles to a celebration of life for this hero of the faith!
Believe it or not The Bible Society of Malawi is situated in the very city of Blantyre just down the street from the Foursquare Church. Our Malawian friends are in relationship with the people who operate The Bible Society in Blantyre. On Thursday, October 20, 2022 they drove across town and picked up 72 boxes of Chichewa and English Bibles.
The first Good News For Schools Bible delivery began Monday, October 24th to schools in Mangochi and Machinga.
Our team is on the road
for an entire week delivering the Bibles. Touch a child with the Word of
God—you touch the next generation.
As you can imagine, this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get Bibles into the hands of students and teachers will not always be a wide-open door.
