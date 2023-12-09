Pakistan Ministry

Goal:
Praying God will multiply this for His purposes! Be blessed!
Jeremiah 29:11 11 For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.
Merry Christmas. God Bless!
May the LORD bless you andkeep you
Merry Christmas to you, your family, and your congregation, Asim.
May GOD richly bless you and the families of your community
I think it is such a blessing the work this ministry is doing by sharing God's word and providing needs to so many.
Prayers and Blessings!
God bless you all!
Please use this to help with FVMP Christmas brick kiln children’s program . Thank you! God bless you!
January 6th, 2024
Happy New Year!! Praising Jesus, our Lord and Savior, and praying for a fantastic 2024!!!
Sobia and Asim are renaming their ministry "Seeds of Joy." I think this is perfect! So you will no longer see "FVMP" - but Seeds of Joy! So much meaning can be attributed to this new name!
Sobia continues to teach young Christian and Muslim women how to sew, use computers, and do makeup/hair to improve their job skills. She also leads Sunday school classes. Asim continues his ministry with bonded Christian brick kiln laborers by providing Sunday school, meeting physical needs, preaching, and teaching several of the laborers how to sew, so that perhaps someday they may leave the brick kiln sites. Both Sobia and Asim have dreams of expanding their ministries. They'd love to buy land and have their own small church. They want to further help poor Christians with job skills training. They'd like to give the poor Christian children a chance at a decent education to break their cycle of poverty.
Please pray for Sobia and Asim, brother and sister, as they work as the hands and feet of Jesus in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which is about 98% Muslim. Pakistan is not a good place for Christians; pray for their safety and for them to be able to move up in society as a whole.
Thank you for your prayers and financial support. Have a blessed new year!
In Christ,
Angie
December 9th, 2023
Dear donors!
Asim started a new business with 20 employees working for him, sewing! His dream is to export/import textiles someday. Please pray for him and give a gift of any amount! He also continues to work hard ministering to the physical and spiritual needs of bonded Christian brick yard laborers.
Sobia presented breast cancer awareness to her ladies. She also continues to train young Christian and Muslim women in computers, beauty and sewing, to give them the opportunity to earn a dignified living.
They always need prayers, encouragement, and financial support. Thank you for your gifts, and may God bless you in the name of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Merry Christmas 2024!
In Christ,
Angie
April 27th, 2023
Praise God!
Sobia and Asim bought a ministry van!! THANK YOU for your prayers and financial support to get this DONE! Having transportation will expand their ministry efforts in ways that we cannot even imagine. Sobia is now able to pick up the young ladies and bring them to her mininstry house safely; several stopped coming, because they had to walk, and they were being harassed by men. As you may know, Pakistan is unfortunately rife with abductions, forced conversions, rapes, and murders of young women, especially Christian girls. So this van is giving these girls the chance to come hear God's word and fellowship once again in safety. Amen!Asim will use the van for his ministry to several brick yard villages that are at least an hour from his home. He needs the van to transport supplies to those families, and to provide ministry, new job skills trainings, and basic education to help families get out of the bonded brick yard situations and live dignified lives.THANK YOU! May God have the glory. Amen.Angie
November 21st, 2022
Praise God!
I was in Pakistan on mission from October 11-20 with two AWESOME women who teamed up with me to work for the Lord! Ella from NYC, a Paki/Christian American, was instrumental in helping with interpretation of my messages and just overall translation and support! My bestie, Nazia, lives in Islamabad, and was crucial to our mission, as well. She provided transportation and coordinated several visits with new people. She helped us with CFI's requests to visit a brick yard in Lahore. She interpreted and translated. Both Ella and Nazia are gifts from God, and I am so grateful that we were a beautiful team!
What did we do with Sobia and Asim? It was a packed, chaotic week, but we accomplished everything we had planned to accomplish, and had many "God moments" along the way. It was TRULY a blessed trip. We baptized 18 Christians (in a church and outside at a brick yard site); we washed feet (in Sobia's ministry house and outside at a brick yard site); we distributed salvation bracelets; we taught "Disciple's Cross;" we provided messages/sermons from God's Word. The purpose of the trip was to encourage impoverished, persecuted Christians in Sobia and Asim's ministry and to support them in their faith in Christ.
Sobia and Asim are faithful servants of God! I pray that God continues to bless their ministry with love, financial support, growth, and with the satisfaction of knowing that they are impacting not only fellow believers in Pakistan, but also eventually bringing Muslims and others to faith in our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I pray for their boldness, for their faith to be strong, for courage, for trust in God.
Prayer requests:
1. To obtain sufficient funding to purchase a small van for the ministry; they currently have no transportation causing them to spend on renting vehicles and drivers and using motorbikes; this is woefully insufficient.
2. For Asim to discern who to select to assist him with his brick kiln ministry (honest pastors, administrators/planners, etc.).
3. For Asim to have time and funding to obtain formal pastoral training.
4. For Faith Vision Ministries Pakistan (FVMP) to continue to grow to bless Christians in Pakistan and to share the love of Christ with unbelievers there. For their safety, courage, faith, resources, trust.
5. For Sobia and Asim's family and all their ministry beneficiaries.
I pray for donors like you and thank you for your support!
Blessings!!
October 2nd, 2022
Friends!
FVMP desperately needs a van. Currently, young women and girls walk to Sobia's ministry house and sometimes are assaulted verbally or even physically, causing them to be too afraid to come. Sobia would like to have a means of transportation, so that she may pick up these young women and bring her to her ministry house for Christian fellowship, biblical training, and skills training (sewing, computers, and makeup/hair). Sobia and Asim would also use the van to travel further out from their home base and share the gospel of Jesus Christ. Sobia and Asim are a brother/sister team who are operating FVMP only on donations and prayers. Please pray and give a monetary gift of any amount today right here on this site! Thank you, and may our Lord Jesus bless you abundantly. Amen. Angie
October 2nd, 2022
Praise God!
Asim and Sobia are officially opening a small church for Faith Vision Ministries Pakistan. Pray for the hand of God to be on this new church - all of the disciples who will grace its doors!
August 30th, 2022
Please pray and give any amount today to help victims of the devastating floods in Pakistan! Asim's team will distribute food and other necessary items to many families who have been left homeless. God bless!
Angie
May 12th, 2022
Greetings!!
May the Lord bless you today with comfort, good health, and protection!
Sobia and Asim are in need of a vehicle for their ministry! Please pray for them to obtain necessary funds to purchase a second-hand van. Currently, Sobia has no transportation, and Asim pays for transportation every time he travels to the brick kiln sites. Sobia ministers to young women. Several live quite a distance and must walk to attend Sobia's trainings and Bible studies. One was recently accosted by a man as she was walking to Sobia's ministry house. Luckily, she was able to get away from him before she was hurt, but it was obvious what his intentions were. She arrived in tears and distraught. Sobia would like to use a van to pick up the young ladies and also to drive to areas further out to witness to Muslims and others. Asim would use the van for his travels to the brick kilns sites he assists.
Again, pray and give as the Lord lays on your heart for this special request.
God bless you!
Angie on behalf of Sobia and Asim in Faisalabad, Pakistan
February 20th, 2022
Happy February 2022, everyone!
Please pray for our plan for a small mission trip to Pakistan in October 2022 to occur with ease! Pray for COVID restrictions for travel to ease or lift. Pray for mission team members to commit to this joyous trip. Pray for us to hear God\\'s guidance for our trip\\'s objectives. Pray for our team\\'s health, safety, and resourcing. Pray for support from Lake Ridge Baptist Church, Christian Freedom International, and individual donations and prayer support.
Pray for Sobia and Asim, the dear brother/sister team in Fbad, Pakistan, who continue to ask God to grow their ministry there for persecuted Christians and for the many Muslims who need the truth of Christ. Pray for Sobia and Asim\\'s safety, health, and guidance from the Holy Spirit.
Thank you for your prayers and support! Many blessings to you and yours, amen!
Angie Ewing
February 10th, 2022
Hello, everyone!
I hope you are safe and healthy as we continue down this path of Covid-19.
I\'m pleased to report that my church, Lake Ridge Baptist, and our partner, Christian Freedom International, are going to sponsor a mission trip to Pakistan! I will lead our kick-off/informational meeting on Sunday, February 13, 2022, to recruit team members. We hope to travel to Pakistan in October to encourage and assist Sobia and Asim as they witness to Muslims and minister to their persecuted Christian neighbors in an austere environment.
Please pray for them, for us as we plan this trip, and for Pakistan.
God bless!
Angie Ewing
July 17th, 2019
