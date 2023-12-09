Pakistan Ministry

Hello, Brothers and Sisters!



I visited Pakistan for the first time for 8 days in February 2020 and met Sobia and Asim in person to assess their ministries. I visited a brick kiln outdoor factory site and two villages with impoverished Christians. I met the widows and children that Sobia helps. It was a life-changing experience that motivates me to visit them again and again. The love and humility shown to me there was beyond words.



Sobia Noreen and Asim Gulzar live in Faisalabad, Pakistan. They are young adults who lost their brother, Asif, in 2017. Asif was a beloved Christian in a country that is 99% Muslim, and heavily persecutes Christians. When Asif passed away, the family was devastated, but they wanted to continue his ministry to the local population in their area.



Since Asif's untimely death, Sobia and Asim have worked very hard to continue and grow his ministry. They need your help! Sobia assists 15-20 widows, orphans, and children with Sunday school, Bible distribution, Christian holiday events, and monthly rations distribution. In June 2020, she realized her dream and procured four sewing machines and hired a local teacher to show her ladies how to sew, that they may someday be self sufficient. She would like to buy six additional sewing machines to accommodate all of her ladies. She also plans to provide training in hair and makeup, which will provide yet another source of income for the women she ministers to.



Asim helps Christian AND Muslim families who live in austere conditions by building in-ground latrines for those who have inadequate washrooms. He also provides monthly rations to Christian laborers and their families who barely scrape by in villages working 12 hours a day, 6 days a week, at brick kiln factory sites outdoors. He pays the salary for teachers to go to those villages to provide basic education to the children of those families so they might have opportunities that their parents do not have.



Both Sobia and Asim continue to dedicate their lives to their ministries during the COVID19 pandemic, risking their health in the name of Christ.



As dedicated Christians, Sobia and Asim themselves live meager financial lives, but are more concerned about their impoverished Christian neighbors. They live in a country where practicing Christianity often leads to legal issues, physical abuse, and even death. They are often threatened by Islamic extremists to stop their ministries of sharing the good news of Jesus Christ. Christians are a 1-2% minority in the Muslim-majority Pakistan, where 45% of the population lives in poverty. Christians in Pakistan are mostly subjugated to menial jobs such as day laborers, sanitation workers (with no or improper safety gear), maids, servants, rickshaw drivers, and so on. The education system is not the same as what we have in the US; poor Christians in Pakistan do not have the same opportunities for education as their Muslim neighbors, so they are stuck in a cycle of poverty.



This ministry also supports a school in Lahore: The Instittue of Emerging Leaders, or TIEL, run by my dear friend, Nazia Ansari. Currently TIEL caters to impoverished persecuted Christian children with education to include a Montessori curriculum; however, TIEL may soon offer education to children of other faiths, too. The Christian children come from families whose incomes are from driving ricksaws, cleaning homes, day laborers, brick kiln factories, and santiation workers. TIEL is the only hope for these children to break their cycle of poverty.



With prayer and donations, please help Nazia, Sobia, and Asim minister to the physical and spiritual needs of the impoverished Christians living in and around Faisalabad, Pakistan, today.





Thank you, and may God Bless You!



Angie Ewing



Proverbs 19:17 - Whoever is generous to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will repay him for his deed.



Matthew 19:21 - Jesus said to him, “If you would be perfect, go, sell what you possess and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven; and come, follow me.”



Luke 21: 1-4 - Jesus looked up and saw the rich putting their gifts into the offering box, and he saw a poor widow put in two small copper coins. And he said, “Truly, I tell you, this poor widow has put in more than all of them. For they all contributed out of their abundance, but she out of her poverty put in all she had to live on.”

