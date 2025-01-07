A Brighter Future For Kenyas Kids

Join me on a journey to Nairobi, Kenya! We will be working together to create a bright future for the children of the Dream Centre. These children may have been abandoned by family, but they have not been abandoned by God! It is our goal to provide quality Christian education that they would not be available to them in the overcrowded public schools. We believe that to become a productive citizen of any country, you must have the proper tools. At Green Blooms Christian School we are endeavoring to provide that foundation of faith, biblical principals, and education. We desire our kids to have curious, creative minds and to think outside of the box, creating a better future for the country of Kenya. It begins with the children... please join us!