A Brighter Future For Kenyas Kids

Blessings on Kelly, Kim, amazing staff and those beautiful kids
Matthew 11:28 “Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest.” We love you guys!!!
January 7th, 2025
During the break, and just before the New Year, Kim and I started dreaming, wishing, or vision casting... I'm not sure which term is more correct lol 😂
As you know, we are currently renting the house we live in, but owning a home would have many advantages.
We recently learned that one of the houses in our "row" is for sale for KES 9 mil. It seems like a lot, but when you convert that to USD, even adding KES 2 mil for renovations, it's less than $100,000! This house is the same floor plan as the one we're in now, but also has another one bedroom house behind it... What we might call a MIL cottage. So it's 2 homes for the price of one!
What Kim and I are asking you to do is join us in prayer... We have no way of buying a house... So it would require a miracle. Fortunately we have a God of miracles!! Pray for direction and if we are meant to buy this house, that the funding would come in for it!
Thank you!! ❤️❤️
December 24th, 2024
Isaiah 9:2 NASB1995
"The people who walk in darkness Will see a great light; Those who live in a dark land, The light will shine on them."
This season, Kim and I wish you a very Merry Christmas from Kenya! May the Light of the Son of God shine upon you and your family!! ❤️
December 3rd, 2024
Kim and I hope you all had a great Thanksgiving!!
We were blessed to get a few days away and now we're back!
This Thanksgiving we are so thankful for all of YOU, our partners who pray for and give to the work here in Kenya. We're also thankful that we can say thank you any and every day of the year! (So I shouldn't feel guilty not paying on Thanksgiving Day, right? 😂)
As you know, today is #GivingTuesday !! Again, we say thank you for making repairs to the school, covering school rent and salaries for 2 months, AND purchasing new desks. (Yes, new desks!!!)
What we are looking at now, as we get closer to the start of the new school year, is making sure we have bulk food items purchased to be ready for the first day. Another upcoming need will be all the license/certificate renewals. The goal is to raise $1000 to cover the cost of these expenses.
Thank you in advance for your partnership! ❤️❤️
October 21st, 2024
PP2 graduation always makes me think of these kids when they were babies... Although this class is the last one that I was with while living at the Dream Centre.
These children have really grown! They've overcome a lot and now they're celebrating moving on to Grade 1!!
We still need $300 to have enough to pay staff at the end of October, as well as $3000 to cover school rent and salaries for Nov/Dec. Any amount you can assist us with us greatly appreciated!! Thank you!! ❤️❤️
October 15th, 2024
Our last day of school for this year is next week on Wednesday and we're a bit sad about that... But PP2 graduation is this Friday and we're excited about that!!
School fee payments have been trickling in and about $450 is needed to make sure we have enough to pay staff at the end of this month.
You can help us get the rest of the way!!
October 1st, 2024
Why manage a Christian school in Nairobi? It's for the children!!! There are currently 40 children enrolled in our school that are from children's homes. The other 38 students are from the community. How did these 40 children end up in a children's home? Some of them were abandoned as infants in a hospital or even at one of the many dump sites in the city! Some were abandoned as toddlers or preschoolers by single mothers who just couldn't do it anymore... They may have walked up to a stranger and asked them to watch their child while they used a public toilet, only to never return for their child.
We firmly believe that God has a good plan and a future for these children! We have come alongside them to subsidize their education in a private school with Biblical standards and teaching. Without our school, they would be placed in the nearest public school, in a classroom with 80 or more students and no Christian education. Each new school year we add more from the children's home to our incoming class! Join with us to help as many as possible!
September 20th, 2024
These silly kids love posing for pics!! 😍🤣
This term is so short...I can't believe it will be over in 4 weeks! On our last day we'll have PP2 graduation. After that, well have 2 months off school until January!!
Those 2 months off are usually the most difficult, financially speaking. As of right now, we are looking at needing almost $4000 to cover school rent and salaries for November and December.
Depending on if the community parents all clear their school fees, we will need another $1000 to pay salaries for either September or October. (We pay salaries at the end of each month.)
Please join us in praying that the community parents will clear their fees this term and for our finances the next few months.
We treasure your partnership with us and greatly appreciate any help you can give!!
September 11th, 2024
God is good!! We now have $200 remaining to be able to pay the school rent!! 😁
As I mentioned yesterday, we are looking for more people to partner with the work we are doing here as monthly supporters. Would you prayerfully consider joining hands with us? Our goal is to increase our current monthly support ($750) by $2000. That breaks down to:
81 partners@ $25
41 partners@ $50
30 partners@ $75
22 partners@ $100
Thank you for enabling Kim and I to provide Christian education to children in Kenya!! ❤️❤️
September 4th, 2024
Our French teacher, Tr Elias, is originally from Burundi and comes to give our First and Second graders a lesson every Tuesday! They are really enjoying it and the teachers are learning too!
There are still some financial needs for this month of September: $400 for salaries and $500 for rent which is needed asap. Now that we are going to be staying in Kenya longer, we also need to renew our car insurance, which costs $380 and that is due next month.
Thank you in advance for your prayers and generosity which enables us to do the work that the Lord has given us! Together we can do it! Thank you for partnering with us!! ❤️❤️❤️
August 17th, 2024
Sometimes I struggle to think of interesting things to post during the breaks between terms (no-one wants a pic of me washing dishes lol 😂) and sometimes the struggle is finding a pic that isn't blurry! Lol 😂
So far this break, we've made a new friend and Kim's sister has come to live with us! We have also taken care of the school expenses due to some generous donors... You know who you are!
As I had mentioned a couple months ago, we have had a drop in monthly support... Then we had an emergency... We still are in need of $700 to finish taking care of the cost of an ongoing legal issue and now we also have a needed medical test that costs $300. That is in addition to needing to add at least $600 to our monthly support. (Now that we have an extra person in our house)
We are able to manage the school here because of your prayers and generosity... And we constantly remember you in prayer. Kim and I are so thankful to God that you have joined us in this journey! We all need each other, don't we? Thank you in advance!! ❤️❤️❤️
July 26th, 2024
This year our teachers have really developed into a great team! They work hard too!
We have received some payments from our community parents, but it isn't enough to cover staff salaries. About $350 is still needed to have enough.
Also, as August is a break between terms, we won't have any income during that time, but the school rent is still due. The amount needed for that is about $785
Thank you so much for helping us and our school!! ❤️
July 17th, 2024
Here's a throwback to when we were married only a few months... And much thinner! Lol 🤣😂
Today we have an urgent, financial need. I won't post details here, but you can email me. Firstly, we would ask you to pray! Secondly, the amount needed is $2000... Any amount you are able to help with is appreciated. Thank you in advance! ❤️
May 4th, 2024
Because of the flooding, the President of Kenya has made an announcement postponing the opening of term 2 schools INDEFINITELY. We were supposed to open on May 2nd. This delay has put the school in a financial bind. Our community parents make their payments as they bring their children to school and that would have enabled us to be able to pay our teachers yesterday (as we normally would) but now we have to wait until who knows when. We are praying that parents will still be able to make their payments when they return to school. Now, in addition to salaries, we have to think about rent as well. In total, about $1300 is needed to cover both salaries and rent. If you can give now to help us meet this immediate need, we would be so grateful.
December 16th, 2023
We are so grateful to all of you for your continued support and prayers. We were able to clear all of our expenses in November and now we are halfway to what we need for Dec rent! We still need the second half of rent, salaries, and to finish phase 2 of painting. About $700 will cover those needs. If you are able to give any amount to help with these, they would be the best Christmas gift Kim and I could ever get! Thank you in advance! ❤️
November 20th, 2023
Firstly, thank you all for your prayers and support! We can only do this because of YOU. ❤️
We still need about $250 to be able to take care of November rent. That doesn't include $150 for painting the outside of the school compound. In addition, we still need to take care of November staff salaries and then December rent and salaries. That's an additional $1400. Any help you can give during this holiday season is greatly appreciated. Thank you in advance! ❤️
November 16th, 2023
Well we ended the school year in October with our kindergarten class graduation! There were 19 students graduating and it was a great time!
Now schools are closed and we are struggling to pay the rent and salaries for November and December ($2000). We also need to repaint the outside of our school compound. Most immediate is the November rent. About $600 is needed and that amount will also help us start on the painting project! Any amount is appreciated!! We are so grateful to have so many people praying and supporting the work we are doing here in Kenya! Thank you! ❤️
August 16th, 2023
During this break between terms we are asking you to join with us in prayer. Our community parents are still delaying their payments and an amount we were expecting didn't come. The school rent is due on the 21st of this month and about $500 is still needed (this includes restocking our food for next term). We KNOW that God is a miracle working God!! He has done it before (just a couple weeks ago) and He can do it again!
If you are able to contribute to this amount, Kim and I would really appreciate it! We are so grateful for your thoughts and prayers! ❤️
August 2nd, 2023
As most of you are enjoying summer vacation, we have been experiencing "winter" during our second term of the school year! During this second term, we took our first ever school trip! The kids (and teachers) had so much fun!! Now we are at the time of paying monthly salaries again and we need your help. If you are able to give, even something small, we, and our staff, would greatly appreciate it. We also covet your prayers that the committee parents would clear their balances before the end of the term (next week). Thank you so much and God bless! ❤️
June 23rd, 2023
We have fantastic teachers who are dedicated and hard working! 😍
Would you join us in praying that our community parents would be able to pay their fees in the next week? So far we need about $800 in order to have enough to pay monthly salaries.
The current economy has made things very difficult for everyone and we are beginning to feel that at our school as well. Your prayers are greatly appreciated, and if you are also able to give something toward teachers' salaries we would be extremely grateful. Many parents are telling us that their bosses are delaying in paying them and even the government has yet to pay their employees... For a few months now! 😳
We do not want to get behind in paying staff or rent, which is why we are asking for your help. Thank you in advance!❤️
January 10th, 2023
Yesterday we were notified that we would not be receiving a payment of about $600 that was going to be put toward the school rent for this month (January). If you are able to help with all or any amount of this, we would appreciate it! (And we would also feel less stressed lol)
Thank you in advance ❤️
November 28th, 2022
Thanks to all of your prayers and support, we have finished another school year! We ended the year with a total of 98 students!! 😍
Now we have a long break as grades 6,8, and 12 do their national exams. The new school year will begin on January 24th. This next school year will be the first one since we re-opened in 2021 to follow a more normal schedule. Did you know that we had almost 2 full school years in the space of one last year?!? It was a bit crazy!
Of course, during this 2 month break we still have to take care of paying our staff and the rent, so if you are able to help with something, even the smallest amount is appreciated! Other expenses that we are looking at are: paying the yearly licenses in January (about $500), painting some of the outside ($200), and we need to buy or have someone make more desks for our incoming grade 1 class which has 23 students!! 😁 (We don't have an estimate of that cost yet, but growth is definitely a happy expense!!)
We are very thankful for each and every one of you for being with us on this journey. Because of some very generous recent donations (you know who you are!) We are breathing a bit easier when we look at finances for this long break! THANK YOU for all you do!!! ❤️
April 8th, 2022
I know these pics aren't very clear, but we were on the road. This is one of the many gas stations we passed the other day that was completely packed, as you can see. (Check the gallery for a pic and also one of PP2 graduation!) Earlier in the week there was a fuel shortage and people rushed to get fuel before it was gone. On Thursday, some places received fuel, but the cost had jumped from 135ksh to 159ksh per liter. That equates to $6.02 per gallon!!! 😳
That is just one example of how costs have increased in Kenya.... Meanwhile, our monthly personal as well as school support has dropped. We appreciate all of you who have been on this journey with us. Thank you for your prayers and support! ❤️🙏🏻
February 18th, 2022
Well we\\'ve almost finished the 2021 school year here in Kenya...(thanks to covid messing up our school calendar)...
We will close school the first week in March and then have a 7 week break while grades 8 and 12 take their national exams!
During those 7 weeks we still have to pay our staff and of course rent, but we won\\'t be receiving payments from community parents for school fees.
About $2500 is needed to keep things running during those 7 weeks.
Would you join us in praying that God miraculously provides during this time? Also, if you are able to make a financial comment, we would greatly appreciate your help!
Thank you so much for your continued prayer and support!! ❤️
December 31st, 2021
I would like to take a moment and thank you all for your thoughts, prayers, and support. We are only able to be here and have an open, running school because of YOU!
We pray for and give thanks to God for each and every one of you....
As this year closes we give thanks for where we have come from and look ahead to where God is leading us!
Every January the school has to renew licenses and certificates which usually costs about $500 in total, though with our increased enrollment, that will probably go up. If you are able to help us with any amount of that cost it would be greatly appreciated.
Thank you again for journeying with us in this school project!!! ❤️
Love,
Kelly
