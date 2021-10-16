Thank you everyone who has already donated and thank you to anyone who is donating. It is greatly appreciated and all the proceeds will be going to hiring a lawyer for my defense.

My little brother David Dempsey is being held against his will and has had all of his GOD given rights ripped away from him as an AMERICAN in the Washington D.C. jails for the protest that occurred on Jan. 6. He has been denied bail unless we can aquire a "substantial amount of capital" exact words from Fed court judge he has been denied due process violating his civil rights for what authorities believe to be is him at the Capitol on Jan. 6. I think its safe to say he is being politcally silenced for his beliefs in the CONSTITUTION.o. Since his arrest on AUG. 26 in the early morning hours by a counter terrorism task force armed to the teeth. He was ripped from his daughters and wife's grasp (bruising her ribs by stabbing her so hard with the barrel of the gun to scare her and move her away) he was just sleeping with his daughter and wife. He has been exposed to multiple different diseases in high concentration. Due to the overpopulation and lack of cleaning supplies and hygeine products givin to inmates incarcerated by the United States Government for political bias he has been given no treatment for kidney stones, IBS, and chrons disease.



Any help is greatly appreciated in this upward battle against tyranny. All donations will go to legal, medical and living cost strictly for my brother, his wife, and child to help aid in the fight for PATRIOTISM to live on in GODS country. Thank you all for your help and prayers from my family to the whole Patriot family.