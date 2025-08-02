Help Bring My Father Home & Support His Final Days

My father has been battling stage 4 liver cancer for the past two years. Sadly, we are now losing this fight. Recently, his doctors recommended that we honor his wish to return home, as they believe he only has days to weeks left.





Because his condition was deteriorating quickly, we had to make last-minute travel arrangements from California to Botswana, which cost around $9,000. This included a special flight that allowed him to lie down during the 23-hour journey so he could travel safely.





Most of his medical costs have been covered out of pocket by our family, and although we still have outstanding medical bills, our immediate priority has been fulfilling his final wish to go home.





We’re asking for any help you can provide — whether it’s a donation or simply sharing this page — to help cover the travel cost and support his care during his remaining time with us.