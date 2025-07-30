Justice for Jeremiah

Our son Jeremiah was born into the world already fighting.

He survived a traumatic delivery that left him with a brain injury and lifelong challenges that come with Cerebral Palsy — and for years, we’ve carried not just the weight of his care, but the ache of unanswered questions.

We’ve finally taken the step to file a case on his behalf — and now we need to raise $2,500 for legal fees and an expert medical witness to review his records and help us seek accountability.

Our motivation isn’t revenge — it’s rooted in a deep desire for truth, liability, and advocacy for not only Jeremiah but for others like him.

We are doing it because Jeremiah’s story matters.

We believe God is using Jeremiah’s journey not only to bring healing to our family, but to shine light on what happens far too often in delivery rooms — and to help prevent it from happening again.🕊️

If you’re able to give or share this, it would mean more than we can put into words. Thank you for standing with our family.