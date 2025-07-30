Campaign Image

Justice for Jeremiah

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $135

Campaign created by Alecia Franco

Campaign funds will be received by Alecia Franco

Justice for Jeremiah

Our son Jeremiah was born into the world already fighting.

He survived a traumatic delivery that left him with a brain injury and lifelong challenges that come with Cerebral Palsy — and for years, we’ve carried not just the weight of his care, but the ache of unanswered questions.

We’ve finally taken the step to file a case on his behalf — and now we need to raise $2,500 for legal fees and an expert medical witness to review his records and help us seek accountability. 

Our motivation isn’t revenge — it’s rooted in a deep desire for truth, liability, and advocacy for not only Jeremiah but for others like him. 

We are doing it because Jeremiah’s story matters. 

We believe God is using Jeremiah’s journey not only to bring healing to our family, but to shine light on what happens far too often in delivery rooms — and to help prevent it from happening again.🕊️

If you’re able to give or share this, it would mean more than we can put into words. Thank you for standing with our family.

Recent Donations
Show:
Tony
$ 10.00 USD
2 hours ago

Praying for success over your case and Jeremiah being completely healed in Jesus name

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 hours ago

Pam Davis
$ 25.00 USD
5 hours ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo