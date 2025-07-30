Stomach Cancer Fight - Sean's Journey Starts Now

Hello, friends! 🌟

I’m Lindsay, and I’m reaching out to you with a heart full of gratitude and a bit of worry. You see, my partner Sean Nave has been battling stomach cancer, and this journey just took an unexpected turn. Next week, he faces surgery that will remove all of his stomach—a tough but necessary step in fighting this disease. 💔

As you can imagine, the road ahead is daunting. Recovery means at least six weeks away from work for Sean, leaving us both anxious about finances and stability. I’m doing everything I can to support him through these challenging times, but let’s be real—it’s tough! Medical bills are piling up, and every day feels like a new hurdle.

But here’s where you come in, my friends. You see, we need help. Not just from doctors or family, but from the community that has always shown such incredible kindness and support. Your donations can make all the difference as Sean recovers and rebuilds his strength. Every dollar counts! 💸💲

Imagine how it feels to worry about your loved one’s health when bills are mounting, insurance isn’t covering everything, and stress is at an all-time high. That’s where we find ourselves right now. But I know that with the help of generous hearts like yours, we can cross this bridge together—with hope in our hearts and support by our side.

So, if you have a heart to share or just a moment to spare, please consider helping us reach our goal. It’s not about the numbers; it’s about showing up for someone when they need help most. Your generosity could cover groceries, gas, bills—anything that eases this unexpected weight on Sean and me during these trying times.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart 💜🌈 For every act of kindness, whether big or small, thank you. You’re not just helping us financially; you’re lifting our spirits in a time when they need it most. Let’s keep pushing forward together! ❤️✨

Love and light, Lindsay & Sean

P.S. Your support means the world to us as we navigate these uncharted waters. 🚢💕