Miles Albright Kidney transplant support

Goal:
USD $4,000
Raised:
USD $1,000
Campaign funds will be received by MILES Albright
MILES is in dire need of a Kindey transplant. He is a mentor and treacher of the Word to me and many others. An amazing man with a history righ in the Word of God.
Insurance does not cover testing for possible donors or other support.
Praying for you Miles and Barbara every day .Thanking GOD for answering the prayers for your Kidney renewal
