Campaign Image

Miles Albright Kidney transplant support

Goal:

 USD $4,000

Raised:

 USD $1,000

Campaign created by Mark Jean

Campaign funds will be received by MILES Albright

Miles Albright Kidney transplant support

MILES is in dire need of a Kindey transplant.  He is a mentor and treacher of the Word to me and many others.  An amazing man with a history righ in the Word of God.  

Insurance does not cover testing for possible donors or other support.  

Recent Donations
Show:
Mark Jean
$ 1000.00 USD
2 hours ago

Praying for you Miles and Barbara every day .Thanking GOD for answering the prayers for your Kidney renewal

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo