Supporting Robert hontz and wife

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $160

Campaign created by Joseph Hill

A good friend of mine was putting the hospital yesterday and will be having open heart surgery . His name is Robert hontz . He is a member of the local union 669 for 20+ yrs , with less than a year to retire . He is one of the best guys I have had the privilege of working with . Him and his wife live in Daytona beach florida. This medical emergency came out of nowhere and will definitely put an impact on his family and finances . If you know Bob you know he would do anything for his friends and family . I’m just trying to get a little help for him and his wife . Thank you 


Recent Donations
Show:
Kevin Munroe
$ 50.00 USD
47 minutes ago

Love you Bobby. Always one of my favorite people. LFG

Spud
$ 50.00 USD
2 hours ago

Jaymi wilson
$ 40.00 USD
3 hours ago

Prays to your family brother

Scott Payne
$ 20.00 USD
7 hours ago

Hope all goes well!

