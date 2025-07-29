Pauls YWAM Fundraiser

Hello my name is Paul Martinez, I’m a recent high school graduate, I’ve been an athlete for the past 11 years and I’m excited to share what the Lord has for me in this new season.

For the past year I’ve been praying and asking the Lord about where he wants me , and what my future will look like. Whether it be going to a traditional college, trade school, or starting work. Deep down I didn’t feel called to any of those things right now, I wanted something different, I just didn’t know what it was.

One day I was speaking with my sister Sofia about what I wanted and what I was looking for which was to grow my relationship with the Lord and learn more about Him. She mentioned that joining YWAM would be a great opportunity for me to do that because she experienced it first hand, and I’ve seen how the Lord transformed and used her through it. I thought she was crazy at first because I didn’t see myself doing that and didn’t think it was the right fit for me. Eventually the more I prayed about it, the more it aligned with where I want to be in this season which is to lay a firm foundation with the Lord, find my calling, & clarity for my future.

With that being said I’m excited to announce (Lord willing), this October I will be leaving to Perth, Australia for a YWAM (Youth With a Mission) Discipleship Training School with a focus on sports & athletics. The first 12 weeks will be learning about the heart of God, His character & nature, and many other topics that not only teach us about Him but also about who we are in Christ. We will also be trained on how to share the gospel through sports to those around us in different spheres of society. The last 12 weeks we will be going into the nations and putting to practice all that we’ve learned in lecture phase. I don’t know where that is yet, but I’m excited and ready for wherever the Lord sends my team & I.

I may not know what Lord has for me after these 6 months, but I see this as a once in a lifetime opportunity and I don’t want to miss it.

I’m asking that you keep me in prayer as I prepare for this new journey, there’s a list of different things I need to have completed before leaving to Australia. I know the Lord will provide and if it’s His will everything will be completed in time.

If you feel led to give you’re not only sowing a seed, but you’re also partnering with me with what the Lord is doing in the nations, and my first stop which is Australia. I can’t wait to see the Lord move and share all that I’ve experienced when I come back !

“Go into all the world and preach the gospel to all creation.” - Mark 16-15