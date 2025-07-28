Help Jesse and the Vela Family

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $2,620
Campaign funds will be received by Jorge Vela
Help the Vela Family as Their Son Jesse Fights for His Life
On the night of July 4th, life changed forever for the Vela family.
Their son, Jesse Vela, a vibrant and kind-hearted young man, suffered a sudden and severe neurological event—possibly a stroke. In the critical hours that followed, Jesse was rushed into emergency surgery. Doctors had to remove part of his skull to relieve the immense pressure on his brain. He was placed on a ventilator and lay unconscious for 17 long days.
By the grace of God, the swelling in his brain has subsided, and Jesse is now breathing with the help of oxygen. But he remains in a fragile and sleepy state, still fighting off a serious and persistent infection. His road to recovery is uncertain, and the toll on his family has been unimaginable.
Jesse’s parents haven’t left the hospital bedside since the night this began. For 22 days and counting, they’ve remained at Jesse’s side, sleeping in chairs, living hour by hour in prayer, and doing everything in their power to advocate for their son.
But while Jesse fights for his life, the Vela family is facing another battle—the overwhelming financial strain that comes with a medical crisis like this.
Neither parent is able to work. The bills are piling up. Daily expenses, hospital costs, and the needs of their other children don’t pause in times like this. This beautiful family of five, known for their love, kindness, and unwavering faith, now needs us.
This campaign was created because they would never ask for help themselves. But we know they need it. We’ve seen firsthand their strength, their grace, and their humility. Even now, through their unimaginable pain, they continue to bless others.
Now it’s time we bless them back.
We are asking you—family, friends, community, and those led by compassion—to please pray for Jesse and, if you feel led, to give generously. Every dollar helps lift the burden from this faithful, loving family so they can focus fully on Jesse’s healing.
Please sow into this family. Let’s remind them they are not alone.
Sending all my love and prayers for Jesse and his family. May the lord lay his hands upon him and heal him!
Praying for Jesse and the whole family. God bless you and give you strength. God bless and heal Jesse
Prayers for Jesse and the Vela family 🙏🏻
Praying deeply for Jesse and the entire Vela family. Your strength, faith, and love are an inspiration. May God’s healing hand be upon Jesse, and may you feel His presence carrying you through each moment. 💙 James 5:16
Prayers for complete healing for your son.
Our prayers are with your son and family.
Praying for your precious son. That our Lord may grant him complete healing, and provide strength and comfort to all the family, in Jesus' mighty name.
Praying for your son 🙏🏼
We continue to pray for you Jesse and your family. Believing the Lord is healing you.
I know we don’t know each other, but I’m a friend of Daniel Mendoza from high school. Prayers for your son and your family.
Lifting you up in prayer, Jesse🙏🏼
I wish I had a magic wand to make him all better. But I believe prayer can be just as magical. I think about you all everyday. Love you all!
May the Lord heal your baby boy soon , love you bother
Lifting you in prayer 🙏🏼
We love you Jesse!
Praying for you all!
