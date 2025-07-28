Help Jesse and the Vela Family

Help the Vela Family as Their Son Jesse Fights for His Life

On the night of July 4th, life changed forever for the Vela family.

Their son, Jesse Vela, a vibrant and kind-hearted young man, suffered a sudden and severe neurological event—possibly a stroke. In the critical hours that followed, Jesse was rushed into emergency surgery. Doctors had to remove part of his skull to relieve the immense pressure on his brain. He was placed on a ventilator and lay unconscious for 17 long days.

By the grace of God, the swelling in his brain has subsided, and Jesse is now breathing with the help of oxygen. But he remains in a fragile and sleepy state, still fighting off a serious and persistent infection. His road to recovery is uncertain, and the toll on his family has been unimaginable.

Jesse’s parents haven’t left the hospital bedside since the night this began. For 22 days and counting, they’ve remained at Jesse’s side, sleeping in chairs, living hour by hour in prayer, and doing everything in their power to advocate for their son.

But while Jesse fights for his life, the Vela family is facing another battle—the overwhelming financial strain that comes with a medical crisis like this.

Neither parent is able to work. The bills are piling up. Daily expenses, hospital costs, and the needs of their other children don’t pause in times like this. This beautiful family of five, known for their love, kindness, and unwavering faith, now needs us.

This campaign was created because they would never ask for help themselves. But we know they need it. We’ve seen firsthand their strength, their grace, and their humility. Even now, through their unimaginable pain, they continue to bless others.

Now it’s time we bless them back.

We are asking you—family, friends, community, and those led by compassion—to please pray for Jesse and, if you feel led, to give generously. Every dollar helps lift the burden from this faithful, loving family so they can focus fully on Jesse’s healing.

Please sow into this family. Let’s remind them they are not alone.