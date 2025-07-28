The Truth is Not for Sale in Our Family

Florida Tech Tried to Silence Me for $100,000 for Speaking the Truth about their dirty DEI Lies to defraud millions from the public.

After blowing the whistle on Florida Tech's President defrauding the citizen tax payers of Florida and the USA for millions of dollars by lying to Governor Ron DeSantis' Office and hiding DEI policies that wrongly discriminate upon people, as reported by James O'Keefe, Florida Tech offered to buy my silence for nearly $100,000 if I would agree to resign and sign a non-disparagement clause and non-disclosure clause and promise to never ever sue them for anything.

But my integrity, like the truth, is not for sale .

So, they fired me in a surprise secret meeting that I wasn’t informed of, despite having tenure and whistleblower protections of catching them defrauding you: the citizen tax-payer for public grants.

I walked away with no money, but all of my integrity. I am also still free to speak the truth, and you can not put a price on that.

However, you *can* put a price on a young family's immediate expenses with a baby, toddler, and wife managing it all while tending to a baby with special needs. We instantly lost our health insurance for the kids and family, and my entire income for mortgage, etc. My wife has only 1 kidney congenitally, and could be in serious trouble if she got sick without health insurance. We do need help My career has always prioritized teaching and science instead of high-paying jobs and savings, and put service over self via serving in the US Air Force Auxiliary and on NASA research mission. Thus, the financial shock of immediate termination while having the protections of tenure and whistleblower protections from retaliation can be devastating to a young family just trying to survive the first year with a new baby.

We set a goal of raising at least $100,000: the same amount they offered to buy my silence, buy my integrity, and buy off the truth from the American citizens. Please donate to help us, and show them that there is no price on truth, and you can't hide lies.

They may take our jobs, but they will never take our Freedom!

This generosity of public support will help us stabilize amid great uncertainly after having taken courageous risks to report wrong-going of Florida Tech's president after taking the public's money. It will ensure that medical and living expenses for our family and two small kids can be provided for while we get back up on our feet, fight back with out integrity intact.

People have reminded me that I have kids, and that I need to put food in their mouths... I remind them that I have kids and that I have to put food in their souls. Forever, they will always know that their father can not be bought, nor sold. They will know what our Family is made of, and will hopefully also learn what our Community is also made of in rallying together in times of need.

Some say: take the money and run, and we would live. They're right: run, and we would live. At least for a little while. But our kids, lying in their bed one day, would have to live with the shame of knowing that we were silenced for a lie, know that we caved in to cheap pressure and cowardice instead of courage. That is not us. We are an honest, humble family of Faith and Freedom and Fortitude. We don't cave in to lies, and we certainly don't get bought off for them.

You don't often get a chance to tell the system that defrauds you that we are stronger than it. A donation here sends that message: telling them that they may tell us lies, but they will never take our freedom. You can't buy us off, you can't buy our silence, and you can't buy our ability to speak the truth.

Evil, and corruption, persists because of good people who do nothing. I did something. I stood up, spoke the truth, and refused to go along with the defrauding of my community's hard earned tax dollars by a University President and weak professors who wanted to take your money and use it to indoctrinate your kids, while lying to President Trump and Governor DeSantis' Administrations by pretending to remove DEI discriminations that they secretly implemented them anyways. I paid the price with my job, but now I do need help fighting back to pay the price of some bills of our family's operating expenses during these difficult times.

So here’s where you come in – your donations will help bridge the gap between what was unfairly taken away from my family and a future marked by resilience and courage. Every dollar counts because it allows our family to recover, and have the medical care it needs during difficult times.

We made the choice, together as a Family, to do the right thing and speak the difficult truths no matter the cost- because it was the right thing. It left us with nothing but our integrity. And you know what: if this campaign to fundraise here happens to fail, and we still have the same "nothing" in our bank account to provide or our kids with during recovery, then we would still do it all the same all over again, because we will always have that special 'something' that can never be taken from us: integrity, and the truth.

Your support makes a bold and courageous statement together with us, and we deeply appreciate any contributions that can be made to help. Stand with us, as we stand strong, in prayer and faith.

💜 If you’ve ever felt the sting of unfairness or believed in fighting for what's right regardless of personal cost, please join us by contributing whatever you can. Together, we can show Florida Tech – and anyone else watching – that sometimes silence is not golden but hollow; integrity cannot be bought or sold!

Your support means more than just money to my family. It’s a statement: loud, clear, unyielding in its refusal to let the values of truth and justice be compromised for any price tag. Thank you for considering our plea – we are grateful beyond words! 🌈💪

The whole story can be seen as posted here if you want to read more about their dirty efforts that ever tried to erase me from their news stories of me working on science on the International Space Station, stealth editing me out like communist Russia used to do: https://open.substack.com/pub/raddante/p/florida-techs-president-caught-lying?r=1cugaa&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false