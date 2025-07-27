Clean Slate Needed Please Help

Hey everyone, I need help. It's not easy reaching out like this, but I'm out of options otherwise.

Three years ago, when my mother's partner became terminally ill, I returned to my hometown to support my mom in her later years, she's 79, and she requires regular lifts to her doctors appointments and shopping.

At the time, I was making decent enough money as an hourly manager but much of that was based on the ten hours of overtime I worked every week. I was assured, when I transferred here, that I would not lose that overtime. However, just a month after arriving, not only did the overtime hours go away, my full time hours were reduced to thirty five a week; nearly halving my take home pay.

I immediately got a second job bartending and was doing some gig work but it wasn't enough. Within months my credit cards were maxed out. So, my credit rating dipped and between that and the fact that I own a Hyundai my car insurance rates have more than doubled.

I then had to take some time off when my mom's partner passed to help my her deal with that.

I, eventually, had to change my main job to try and make more money but that too proved to be unsuccessful as I was in the service industry and it was too inconsistent and I had no health insurance..

Last year I thought things were going to be OK as I landed a job with USPS but the first three weeks were not full time hours, putting me in a deeper hole, and after three months I developed Plantar Fasciitis in my right foot. Just two weeks before I was due to pass my probation I was told to resign or be fired and disqualify myself from future opportunities with them.

A couple of weeks after that I went to work for an Amazon delivery contractor who then decided to cease operations six weeks later. Making me unemployed for the second time in as many months

I now have a good and stable job, still have a second job and still do some gig work but even with all that, I can't keep up, much less start to dig myself out of the hole I'm in.

My rent was increased by $250 a month just two months ago—it was barely affordable before! I need to move into an affordable place to live but cannot afford to do so. I owe friends money and that bothers me as much as anything.

It's not that I don't work hard or am unable to manage my finances better; it just feels like no matter what I do, things keep getting worse. And now, the thought of losing my home is looming over me which would mean having to re-home my dog and that thought is unbearable.

I can't afford to take care of myself, I have my own health issues, and barely can afford to tske care of my dog.

Also, in May, when a tornado came through our area, a tree fell on my car and I can't afford the deductible for repairs. It's drivable but not currently legal as the driver's side view mirror was sheared off.

I know that many people are facing tough times right now and I hate to ask for help. But it feels like there's no light at the end of the tunnel, and when a flicker does appear it is extinguished almost immediately, time and again.

I'm in desperate need of a fresh start! Though, even just some help will buy me some time.

If you could spare anything to help me get back on my feet and find some stability again, I would be eternally grateful.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart if you can help in any way. Your generosity could be the difference between staying afloat or drowning under financial strain.

Once I'm back on my feet, I swear on everything that I've ever loved that I will do my best to pay it forward. Please and thank you!