Campaign Image

Delilah Schoenenburger

Raised:

 USD $3,670

Campaign created by Dakota Puga

Delilah Schoenenburger

We are reaching out to you on behalf of Delilah Schoenenberger, the beloved daughter of Jenifer Smith and Brent Schoenenberger, who is currently navigating serious medical challenges. On Wednesday, July 23, it was discovered that Delilah has a tumor located in her brainstem. Medical professionals in Hereford swiftly arranged her transfer to Lubbock, where she is presently receiving care. She has undergone an extensive eight-hour surgery aimed at removing the tumor. We are encouraged by the medical team's hope that the tumor is a Hemangioblastoma, which is noncancerous. However, definitive confirmation awaits the biopsy results. The family is currently awaiting further details regarding the tumor's characteristics and to ensure there are no other areas of concern. We ask for continued prayers for Delilah and our family as we proceed through this challenging period; the community's support has already been profoundly felt and appreciated.


We are asking for donations to help alleviate the mounting medical expenses, travel costs, and overnight accommodations associated with Delilah's care. The medical team has indicated that the extent of her aftercare is still uncertain. Depending on her recovery from the surgery, she may require weeks or months of physical therapy and rehabilitation to ensure the best possible recovery. Your generosity will contribute to ensuring Delilah receives the comprehensive care she needs during this critical time. Any donation is helpful, as well as prayer and sharing this information. 


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 hour ago

Thinking and praying so hard for your family.

Farron Urbanczyk
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 hours ago

Sending our prayers for a speedy recovery!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 hours ago

Carley Bordelon
$ 100.00 USD
3 hours ago

Brynlin Carey
$ 15.00 USD
5 hours ago

Karla AbernethyThetford
$ 50.00 USD
5 hours ago

Praying!

Jrt
$ 30.00 USD
5 hours ago

I’m so sorry I hope you can get well soon; god bless you and your family

Elaine Larry McNutt
$ 50.00 USD
5 hours ago

Prays for this sweet girl!

Neill Body Shop
$ 2500.00 USD
5 hours ago

Melissa
$ 100.00 USD
5 hours ago

We Love you LadyBug

Kimberly Miller
$ 25.00 USD
5 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 hours ago

Jorge Danee Daniel
$ 200.00 USD
6 hours ago

Prayers

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo