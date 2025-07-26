Delilah Schoenenburger

We are reaching out to you on behalf of Delilah Schoenenberger, the beloved daughter of Jenifer Smith and Brent Schoenenberger, who is currently navigating serious medical challenges. On Wednesday, July 23, it was discovered that Delilah has a tumor located in her brainstem. Medical professionals in Hereford swiftly arranged her transfer to Lubbock, where she is presently receiving care. She has undergone an extensive eight-hour surgery aimed at removing the tumor. We are encouraged by the medical team's hope that the tumor is a Hemangioblastoma, which is noncancerous. However, definitive confirmation awaits the biopsy results. The family is currently awaiting further details regarding the tumor's characteristics and to ensure there are no other areas of concern. We ask for continued prayers for Delilah and our family as we proceed through this challenging period; the community's support has already been profoundly felt and appreciated.





We are asking for donations to help alleviate the mounting medical expenses, travel costs, and overnight accommodations associated with Delilah's care. The medical team has indicated that the extent of her aftercare is still uncertain. Depending on her recovery from the surgery, she may require weeks or months of physical therapy and rehabilitation to ensure the best possible recovery. Your generosity will contribute to ensuring Delilah receives the comprehensive care she needs during this critical time. Any donation is helpful, as well as prayer and sharing this information.



