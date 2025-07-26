Support Cohens Gap Year at Anchor House 2025

Hi friends and family,

Cohen has been accepted into Anchor House, a year-long Bible school and mentorship program in Kauai for 2025/26. He’s incredibly excited — this program aligns perfectly with his heart, offers a chance to grow deeply in his faith while also receiving mentorship in film and media, a passion he hopes to pursue after returning in May.

He’s worked incredibly hard to make it happen - holding down two jobs all year, budgeting carefully, and preparing for this next step with so much intention and heart.

Unfortunately, due to some unforeseen and personal setbacks outside of his control, he’s come up short financially. This isn’t the result of lack of effort — Cohen has done everything possible to make this plan work. It’s simply one of those situations where life threw him a wicked curveball, and now we’re doing our best to help him move forward.

Cohen and I have been brainstorming how we can make ends meet and still get him to this amazing school this fall. Please consider this request and support us on this journey in any of these ways:

• Pray for Cohen as he prepares his heart and resources for this year — that he would sense a clear calling, and that his heart would remain open to how the Lord wants to guide and use him.

• Share this request with anyone you know who may be able to or want to help.

• Donate <3

Feel free to pass this along to anyone who might want to support Coh. He gives to others without hesitation — and he truly deserves this chance.

-Megan

**School starts September 2025, and goes until May 2026. All donations will go directly toward Cohen’s tuition, travel, and living expenses for his year at Anchor House. If you have any questions, please connect with Cohen (431-349-0390) or Megan (meg.hildie@gmail.com or 204-362-6213)