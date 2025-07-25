Campaign Image

Rwanda Community Impact

Goal:

 USD $1,500

Raised:

 USD $650

Campaign created by Dez Burgers

Rwanda Community Impact

Hey family!

Kultur Shaper, Inc. is raising funds for our upcoming Rwanda Impact Trip, where we’ll serve families in some of the most underserved rural villages.

Why Rwanda?

  • Over 60% of rural families live on less than $2/day
  • 1 in 5 children work instead of playing or learning
  • Most kids have no toys, limited shoes, and no safe play spaces
  • Kids with no shoes are not allowed to enroll in school
  • Many walk miles barefoot just to get to school

We’re going to deliver:

Shoes, school supplies, and hygiene kits

Safe toys and play materials

Support for moms raising kids with disabilities

Encouragement through faith, fun, and fellowship

Here’s how we’re using your donations:

  • $25 helps us buy and deliver:
    • A pair of durable shoes
    • A toothbrush + full hygiene kit
    • Snacks and vitamins for one child
  • $50 can cover:
    • A full care pack (shoes, hygiene, school supplies, toy)
    • One child’s share of shipping and customs costs
    • A Bible and devotional gift for the family
  • $100 helps provide for:
    • An entire household’s essentials (care packs for 2–3 kids)
    • A mom raising a child with disabilities (clothes, food staples, basic medical needs)

All donations are tax-deductible (EIN: 93-1869431).

Let’s remind these kids: they are seen, loved, and not forgotten!

- Dez Burgers, M.Ed, MBA

Recent Donations
Show:
Cassandra Lewis
$ 200.00 USD
7 hours ago

Dez impact cause.

T Black Ent
$ 100.00 USD
7 hours ago

Dez Burgers
$ 250.00 USD
8 hours ago

Let's Do It!

Coco
$ 100.00 USD
8 hours ago

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

  • Provision for Every Family: Pray that every family we meet receives the care they need.
  • Team Strength & Unity: Ask God to give our team endurance, unity, and joy
  • Last-Minute Donations to Come In: We’re still trusting God for the last of the funding.
  • Heart Posture: Pray that God uses this opportunity to prune our hearts

