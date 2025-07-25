Rwanda Community Impact

Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $650
Hey family!
Kultur Shaper, Inc. is raising funds for our upcoming Rwanda Impact Trip, where we’ll serve families in some of the most underserved rural villages.
Why Rwanda?
We’re going to deliver:
Shoes, school supplies, and hygiene kits
Safe toys and play materials
Support for moms raising kids with disabilities
Encouragement through faith, fun, and fellowship
Here’s how we’re using your donations:
All donations are tax-deductible (EIN: 93-1869431).
Let’s remind these kids: they are seen, loved, and not forgotten!
- Dez Burgers, M.Ed, MBA
Dez impact cause.
Let's Do It!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.