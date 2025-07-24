Stand by Justin - Build Independence

🌲🔥 A Heartfelt Thank You in Action 🎗️🙏

Hey everyone, let’s talk about Justin Riley Shaw. Picture this: a dedicated wildland firefighter from Idaho, living life on the edge every day to protect our natural world. But last year, something unexpected and tragic happened while he was rushing into action—a tree fell on him during his arrival at a fire scene in central Idaho. 🌲💔

From that fateful day till now, Justin has been through more than any of us should have to face. He’s had treatments from hospitals across the region: St. Joseph’s Hospital, Sacred Heart Hospital, PAM Health, and Craig Hospital—and even now at QLI in Omaha, NE. Each step of his recovery is a testament to sheer resilience and courage.

But there’s still so much more work ahead for Justin. Physical therapy takes time, patience, and strength that sometimes feels never-ending. And let’s not forget the emotional toll—it’s tough going through all this! 🙏💪

That’s where we come in. The Shaw family is currently building an ADA compliant addition on their home in Boise, ID, to make sure Justin has a safe place to live while still striving for independence and comfort. It’s more than just bricks and mortar; it’s about creating the space he needs to rebuild his life after such a devastating accident.

The cost? A staggering $200,000. This is where we all come together—as community members, as friends of first responders everywhere, and simply as human beings who believe in second chances at living full lives. 😊💗

Your donation isn’t just money; it’s hope for a young man determined to overcome the unimaginable against all odds. It’s about supporting a family during their darkest hours with some light—your kindness, your compassion, and this platform are what bring us closer to achieving that dream of independence for Justin.

So please, if you can spare even $5 or share our story, it will make an immeasurable difference in the Shaw family’s journey back to normalcy after such a harrowing ordeal. 🌟🙏

To donate or learn more about how your contribution is making this dream come true for Justin and his family, please reach out at smpconsulting@myyahoo.com. Every bit of help counts! Let’s show the Shaw family that their community stands with them through thick and thin—starting today. 💚🤝 All funds will go directly to pay the contractor. If we are able to raise more, that will go directly into Justin's bank account to help support him as he continues to heal.

