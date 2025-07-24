Couple Diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer 2 weeks apart

Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Supporters,

We’re writing to you with heavy hearts to share the story of an extraordinary couple facing unimaginable circumstances. Kevin and Terry, who have spent their lives lifting others through art and care, now urgently need our help.

Just weeks ago, Kevin and Terry each received the devastating news that they have been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer—only two weeks apart. Kevin, a gifted musician and photographer, has touched countless lives with his creativity and warmth. Terry, a dedicated nurse, spent years caring for patients with compassion and selflessness. They’ve always been the ones to show up for others—now it’s our turn to show up for them.

The cost of treatment is staggering, and the physical toll makes working nearly impossible. Terry has been forced to stop working altogether, and Kevin takes on occasional Doordash deliveries when his strength allows. But as medical bills grow by the day, they’re struggling to keep up.

This fundraiser is our way of coming together to support Kevin and Terry in their fight—not just against cancer, but against financial devastation. Your donation will go directly toward medical expenses, daily living costs, and anything else they need to make this journey a little less difficult.

If you’re able to contribute, please know that every gift—no matter the size—will make a meaningful difference. And if you're unable to give, sharing their story is another powerful way to help.

Let’s rally around this incredible couple with love, strength, and hope.