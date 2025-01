Grow in Faith Ministries Lahore Pakistan

Grow in Faith Ministries. Lahore, Pakistan is a community based non governmental non profit prayers , relief and promoting education and evangelistic organization. It is registered under the society act under the Govt of Pakistan. Our vision is to see lost world to the living faith in Jesus Christ and to help them grow to the whole measure of the fullness of the Jesus Christ !!! please keep this in your personal and church prayers . Thank you all so Much and God Bless each one of you !!! Malik Andriyas. (Program coordinator).