Gary Hill’s Cancer Treatment

Dear GiveSendGo Friends,



It has been a while since I updated. We are praying and working hard for a miracle. In the beginning of our journey we were told Gary had stage 3 cancer, and at first we had provisions for treatment. We had medical insurance and income and we were highly encouraged as he had some successes. However, he faced complications in several areas, which extended his treatments and he was placed on short term disability...then long term disability. Once that occurred, he was terminated from his job, lost his medical insurance, and his life insurance. This placed him in jeopardy and placed him at risk from being able to get the best care he needed.



His income was cut by 40%. We applied for social security, but have been denied multiple times. We have applied for medicaid, but have been denied. We were told SS should kick in within a few months from the time of application. That did not happen. If we were accepted I could have applied for caregiver support from the state, but since we were denied I have been unable to receive that support. We have contacted an attorney for help to see if we can address this.



It is very sad that this has been the outcome for him and our family, after all these years of him traveling away for work to try and provide the best for us. He has a big heart and many dreams and I want to see him have the opportunity to fulfill them. We have a wedding in a few weeks, and we want to turn things around so he can walk our daughter down the aisle and officiate her wedding. We want him around for our son's future weddings and we want him to meet our future grandchildren. I want to grow old with him. I don't want to be a widow. I want to see the light come back into his eyes again. I want to see him laugh and smile again.



The conventional doctors have told us they can only try to prolong his life. This has been very difficult to hear and process. We have listened to and read about many people who have turned stage 4 around miraculously, and are still cancer free today. We are believing that for Gary too. Nothing is impossible with God. We could use help raising the funds to get the treatments he needs though, and to help us pay for bills we have accumulated. I believe if Gary can be relieved of the concerns financially he can turn his focus onto healing and resting. To recovering and overcoming. To feeling hope again, by feeling relief of that stress. We need all the prayers as well, and I know he appreciates words of encouragement. We all do.



We are grateful for everyone who has been praying for him and our family, for all the encouraging words, and for the support you have given whether emotionally or financially. If you would please help us spread the word whether through your social media, local shops, church congregations, small groups, friends, families, co-workers, and team members. We need all the help we can get.



It is our prayer that God blesses you beyond measure in return. That if you need healing or a loved one needs healing, He brings you peace, rest, and healing too. If you have a financial need we pray God blesses you abundantly. If you need a miracle we pray He surprises you in amazing ways---In Jesus's Name."





(Ephesians 3:20, Psalm 107:20, Psalm 103:1-5, Exodus 14:14)



(That photo we have posted is older. He has lost a lot of weight. He is down to 128 lbs. His normal weight is 170-180lbs.)



With Sincere Gratitude,

The Hill Family



