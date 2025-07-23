Help Alexis Recover from Lost Wages due to Surgery

Hello,

I’m creating this on behalf of my partner, Alexis, who recently suffered a serious injury while at work. She fully tore a ligament in her arm and required surgery, forcing her to take two weeks off of work to heal. Throughout her recovery, she was constantly worried about how she would make ends meet due to the lost wages, and unfortunately, her fears came true.

Worker’s Comp only paid her $400 for the entire two weeks she was out, even though she should have earned around $1,100. She’s now facing a $600+ shortfall, which puts her behind on rent, bills, and basic necessities.

Alexis is currently raising an amazing 11-year-old daughter, and she has always done everything she can to provide for her family on her own. She’s worked at the same job for years, which she loves doing, and she is respected and loved by her coworkers. But right now, she’s struggling and shes too scared of judgement to ask for help, which is why I’m stepping in to do it for her.

If you’re able to donate even a few dollars, it would mean the world. Every bit helps lift the weight off her shoulders during this difficult time. Thank you for taking the time to read and support. ❤️

- H