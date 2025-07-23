Campaign Image

First Car Vandalized

 USD $3,000

 USD $175

Campaign created by Karlee Digerose

I had saved up for two years to get my first truck, working every day to earn as much as i could. Iv had the truck for only a few months and i love it with all my heart, its helped my mom and myself So much when we where moving homes.

All was going great till this morning when i woke up to see my Beautiful truck Vandalized with cruel wording in bright red spray-paint.

Due to the truck's size the paint repair would be very pricey and we are pinching for pennies, my mom is going in for Knee surgery soon and we dont have an income.

Please help with anything you can and GodBless, everything helps.

Kim Countryman
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

I’m so sorry. Such !

Candy
$ 25.00 USD
1 day ago

I hope this helps I love you so much stay safe

Tim Vierra
$ 100.00 USD
2 days ago

