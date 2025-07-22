Help the Tiffany Family with Funeral & Medical

In Loving Memory of Richard Tiffany – Help Us Honor His Life

On July 14th, 2025, our world changed forever when 16-year-old Richard’s life was tragically cut short in a minibike accident. He wasn’t just a teenager—he was a spark. Mechanically gifted, endlessly curious, and always ready for the next adventure, Richard had a grin that could melt even the toughest hearts and a laugh that echoed joy.

He was the kind of kid who could take anything apart and (usually) put it back together better than before. Whether he was riding, tinkering, or just being his goofy, lovable self, Richard brought energy and warmth wherever he went. He meant so much to so many of us—son, brother, nephew, cousin, dear friend, and the kind of adventure buddy who made life brighter and more fun just by being part of it.

As we navigate the deep grief of losing him, we’re asking for your support to help ease the burden of funeral and memorial expenses. Every donation—no matter the size—will go directly to Richard’s family to help honor his life in a way that reflects the joy and love he gave so freely.

This fundraiser is also a celebration of Richard’s legacy: one of laughter, mischief, kindness, and the kind of light that doesn’t fade. Your support, thoughts, and prayers mean more than words can say.

Thank you for helping us remember and honor Richard. May his spirit ride on in all of us.

With love,

The Tiffany Family



