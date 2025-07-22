Phoenix Search & Rescue Medical Fundraiser

Kendall and Phoenix aided in the mounted search and rescue efforts in Kerrville and Leander for flood victims. While in Leander, they experienced an accident in quick sand. Debris was buried underneath the quick sand, and Phoenix lacerated his hind left leg on whatever was buried. He cut an artery, sliced his extensor tendon on his hock, pulled a muscle, and has a potential hairline fracture on his cannon bone. We quickly rushed him to a vet where it was confirmed his hock joint is septic. His TMT joint is what is septic, and due to the inability to perform surgery on that joint he was given a 50% chance of survival.

Phoenix is Kendall’s heart horse, her best friend, her everything. She loves that horse more than life. His vet bills are adding up, and estimated to be at least $10,000 by the end. We hate asking for money, but are praying for the best outcome for Phoenix. Any amount is appreciated❤️