A Year of Service at Holy Family Mission

My name is Morrigan Geleynse, and this September I will be leaving Canada to serve as a member of Holy Family Mission, a mission and spiritual formation program dedicated to reviving the Catholic faith in Ireland. As a recent convert to the Catholic Church, this program is an extraordinary opportunity to grow in my faith and share my newfound love for God and his Church! Through your prayers and support, I hope that you will join me in the upcoming nine months!

What is HFM?

From their website: "Holy Family Mission is a residential Catholic community for young people aged 18-30 who desire to become effective Disciples of Christ in the world. Holy Family Mission, working under the auspices of the Diocese of Waterford and Lismore, was established in October 2016 as a response to the great hunger and desire in young people across Ireland to be formed in their faith in order to share it with others. Holy Family Mission is made up of young, vibrant and joyful people who are engaged in this great adventure to know Him, love Him and serve Him. How great is the need for new life in the Church in Ireland and for young people to courageously stand with the Lord whether it’s popular or not. Our primary focus is setting young people on fire with love for Christ so that they can share Him with the world."

Why it Matters

As I was converting to the Catholic Church, the desire to be a missionary pierced me. There is nothing in this world, if what we believe is true, that is more important than shining the light of Christ to everyone. Holy Family Mission is dedicated to training young missionaries, but our mission is not just within nine months, and it is not limited to Ireland. Everything that I learn during my time there I will carry back home, as will all the other missionaries. We will carry it home to our families, friends, schools, churches, and communities.

The need that exists around us in this world... The very thought is grief. And yet, we are not called to save the world (Jesus has already done that). We are called to the harvest that exists in our daily lives. For some of us, that means our ministry will reach untouched jungles. For others, the reach of our ministry may just be our workplace, and the McDonald's you stop at on your way. Whatever the case, the Catholic Church in Western society is in the midst of a catechesis crisis. The truths of the Catholic Church are shockingly unknown in our own parishes. The rate of children who leave the Church is painful.

HFM is so vital because it addresses this invisible starvation for truth, and a love for it. Mother Theresa said, “And so, my prayer for you is that truth will bring prayer in our homes, and the fruit of prayer will be that we believe that in the poor, it is Christ. And if we really believe, we will begin to love. And if we love, naturally, we will try to do something. First in our own home, our next door neighbor, in the country we live, in the whole world.” This is the mission of HFM: To kindle a love for God in the home, and then to send it, flaming, to the ends of the earth.

"The harvest is plentiful, but the labourers are few." I want to labour in the harvest, but I need someone to teach me how to use a sickle.



What Your Support Would Mean



Your support would be a huge blessing financially. Due to previous schooling, I had no money left before the start of the summer. The amount of money that I have and will earn over the summer from working full time will still not be enough to cover the full cost of the program. The extra expenses, including insurance and travel costs, significantly increase the cost. Any contribution that you could make would enable me to focus entirely on ministry and service, without having to worry about finances in the meantime. (My parents would try to make up any cost I cannot cover myself, but with a ranch to maintain, both of them working, and the entire family of six still living at home, this would bruise my own family's finances. I am, if possible, hoping to avoid causing them this expense, which will be a difficult one to recover from given the current strains.)



On another level, however, your support is also a way that you can partake in the harvest. While you may not be able to embark on an "official" mission yourself, the support offered by others for these missions is no less worthy. Please also consider the fact that your support will reach beyond this upcoming year: the impact of it will extend over the rest of our lives. As such, I am extremely grateful for any support you can offer. Prayers, if you are unable to offer financial support as well, mean the world. :)



Extra Funding Pledge!

Any financial support I receive that I do not need for the necessary expenses of this journey will be donated directly to Holy Family Mission. After the fundraiser is complete, I will update you on how much we were able to give to HFM! The Lord's generosity cannot be outdone, and it would be amazing if we raised enough to contribute a donation to Holy Family Mission! (This would be put toward the costs of maintaining the program, outreach, hosting spiritual, family, and youth retreats, travel expenses for missions, etc.)





In case you are interested, I have decided to share some of my conversion story with you :) I hope you will find it to be a blessing! Otherwise, thank you so much for your time and generosity. I will be praying for you all; please pray for me. God bless you. ~ Morrigan

Conversion Story



My road to Holy Family Mission began scarcely over a year ago, when I decided to take a leap of faith and convert to the Catholic Church. I was raised as a Protestant, and I will be ever grateful for the profound blessing of growing up in a Christian home, for the godly examples of my Protestant brothers and sisters, and for my baptism and introduction to Jesus at their hands. Nevertheless, I came to a place of doubt that I could not escape or ignore. I began to search for a church to belong to, believing (desperately hoping) that at least one of the denominations would hold the truth in its entirety, as much as it is possible for human beings to grasp it. Surely, I thought, God has not hidden himself from us? He revealed himself in his Word, but whose interpretation was correct? The search brought on more questions than answers.

After several weeks, I watched a video by a Catholic apologist (Trent Horn). I was not instantly convinced, but Horn held a sharp, yet calm and gracious intelligence. If what I thought I knew about Catholicism was true, then no intelligent, Bible-reading person could accept it. Either they were not as intelligent as I thought they were, or what I thought I knew was wrong. I was researching the denominations anyway, so why not learn about Catholic theology as well? Then I could explain why I was not a Catholic! What followed next were months of constant research and a growing (though at first resisted) admiration for the Catholic Church. (Nevertheless, I was horrified the first time I realised that I was rooting for Trent in one of his debates with a Protestant minister!)

It was not the intellectual side of this journey, however, that gave me the final scrap of courage to convert: The other side, the deeper part, was the heart of the Church. I, drawn into it, discovered there the Heart of Jesus, the Holy Spirit as a true person, and God in fullness. The Church revealed to me the Eucharist. She introduced me to the Saints, who lived out a love for God I never knew was possible. Even more astounding, the Church beckons us to live that same love! She brought me to the Mother Mary, who in turn draws me closer to Christ.

It seemed as if the sky had been set on fire, that I was Lucy through the wardrobe, and that I was seeing the world in colour for the first time --- and if was filled with mysterious and wonderful things. I was home, because I had found the truth. On December 29, 2024, I received First Communion and was confirmed in the Catholic Church. It was the Feast of the Holy Family.