Gianni's College Fund

Gianni has always been a dedicated student, consistently earning straight A’s and graduating high school with a 3.9 GPA. Since the age of five, he has dreamed of attending Marquette and becoming a criminal lawyer. That goal has guided his education and fueled his passion for helping others through justice.

His work ethic is outstanding—he is driven, focused, and determined to build a meaningful life not only for himself, but one in which he can support and uplift those around him. He consistently goes above and beyond in all areas of his life. Gianni has volunteered at our local church, where he participated in church plays and assisted with various needs. At school, he regularly gave his time to pack lunches for students, pick up garbage, and help wherever he was needed—no task was too small for him if it meant helping his community.

As a hardworking mother of three, I do everything I can to support my children, but my income simply cannot cover the high cost of tuition, housing, and other necessary expenses associated with Gianni’s education. He has worked so hard to reach this point, and it would mean the world to see his dream of attending Marquette become a reality.

Currently, Gianni is just over $7500 short for his tuition. Any financial support or scholarship consideration/recommendations you can provide would be received with the deepest gratitude. Thank you for your time, and for your dedication to helping students like Gianni succeed.