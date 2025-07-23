Supporting Amber Hilton's family

On Monday, Amber Hilton was hospitalized with a serious and still undiagnosed medical condition. She remains in the hospital as doctors work tirelessly to uncover the cause and provide the treatment she urgently needs. Amber is expected to remain in the hospital and then move into a rehabilitation facility for at least a month — possibly longer.





Amber has always been the main provider for her family. Her mother, Tracy, is a strong and loving woman who has been battling cancer for several years and is now living with a disability. With Amber in the hospital, Tracy is doing everything she can to manage it all on her own — traveling back and forth to be with Amber, handling mounting medical expenses, and also trying to care for her, Bella, who is about to start school.





The family is now facing not only emotional stress, but serious financial strain. Amber’s sudden hospitalization has left them without their primary income, and the costs of gas, travel, hospital stays, rehab care, and back-to-school expenses for Bella are becoming overwhelming.





We are asking for your help to ease the burden on this family while Amber fights to get better. Every donation — no matter how big or small — will help cover:





Medical and rehab expenses





Gas and travel costs for Tracy





School supplies and clothing for Bella





Household expenses while Amber is unable to work









Tracy is doing her best, but she needs support now more than ever. Please consider donating or sharing this campaign to help this beautiful family during such a difficult time.





Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your support. 💜



