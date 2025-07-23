Supporting Amber Hilton's family

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $120
Campaign funds will be received by Tracy Hilton
On Monday, Amber Hilton was hospitalized with a serious and still undiagnosed medical condition. She remains in the hospital as doctors work tirelessly to uncover the cause and provide the treatment she urgently needs. Amber is expected to remain in the hospital and then move into a rehabilitation facility for at least a month — possibly longer.
Amber has always been the main provider for her family. Her mother, Tracy, is a strong and loving woman who has been battling cancer for several years and is now living with a disability. With Amber in the hospital, Tracy is doing everything she can to manage it all on her own — traveling back and forth to be with Amber, handling mounting medical expenses, and also trying to care for her, Bella, who is about to start school.
The family is now facing not only emotional stress, but serious financial strain. Amber’s sudden hospitalization has left them without their primary income, and the costs of gas, travel, hospital stays, rehab care, and back-to-school expenses for Bella are becoming overwhelming.
We are asking for your help to ease the burden on this family while Amber fights to get better. Every donation — no matter how big or small — will help cover:
Medical and rehab expenses
Gas and travel costs for Tracy
School supplies and clothing for Bella
Household expenses while Amber is unable to work
Tracy is doing her best, but she needs support now more than ever. Please consider donating or sharing this campaign to help this beautiful family during such a difficult time.
Thank you for your kindness, your prayers, and your support. 💜
Get well
Praying
July 25th, 2025
Update: Amber has had a busy week. Her memory, facial paralysis, and her bladder issues seem to be permanent. She did walk 350 steps yesterday. Her therapy is different every day. She does group therapy and therapy that is just by herself.
July 23rd, 2025
After speaking to Amber; she has given me permission to explain what occurred. On Monday last week; Amber had not been feeling good. We was on the way out of the house and Amber fell. It was a fall I had never seen before in my life. She looked at me and didn’t know why she was on the floor. Whenever I couldn’t get her up I called 911. They arrived fairly quickly. About 20 minutes into this conversations with the emts. I told them she needed to go. She’s taken back in er. This hospital is called a band aid station. Regardless, we had an amazing Dr. She listened and knew something was wrong. After about 30-45 minutes, the Dr came back and said she has to be transferred immediately. They put out the trauma unit transfer. Deaconess in Newburgh Indiana accepted her. Within 2 hours Amber was in Newburgh. By the time she reached the trauma unit she couldn’t not speak. All of the symptoms indicated a stroke. She was treated for it immediately. The dr said if I had any delay she probably would’ve died. She had swelling on her brain. She became paralyzed on her right side. Now this where things get confusing. She was treated for a stroke. She still hasn’t improved at this point. One Dr says she has had a stroke this is our crucial part in the morning. By the evening on Wednesday another Dr comes in and said she had an aggressive form of MS. The only things I can say for certain is Amber has Lyme disease and a kidney stone. Her short term memory is gone and her eyesight is affecting her because she can only see out of one eye. Her bladder is paralyzed. She cannot write. She is relearning several things. In true Amber fashion her voice is back but she is slurring. We were left in limbo until today. Amber has had a stroke triggered by Lyme disease. The Drs are not for sure whether she has MS or an auto immune disease. They are waiting to see what the results are for the 2 remaining tests say. They are in Utah and hopefully we have results this week. The MS and a certain autoimmune disease that mimic a stroke.
Amber was moved to rehab facility on Monday. There is several things that she has to be completed before she can come home. Her goal is to be home before the 13th(Bella’s first day of school). I hope everyone understands why I have asked for you all to not message her directly. Amber really has no clue of what happened.
I have never been so scared in my life. My biggest fear of burying my kids almost came true.
The costs of all of the travel and her needs are becoming completely overwhelming. She was our family bread winner.
Please keep the prayers coming. She has a long way to go. She is determined to get home and we really want her home.
If you guys have any questions just message me. As I’ve said before I’m the only one who knows what has been said and what is going on and what will be done.
We love you all❤️
July 21st, 2025
Bella got to see Amber this morning
