By The Grace Of GOD Help Isaiah Move his Tiny Home

Hello! My name is Asher Arrant. On my way home from college 4 1/2 years ago, I was in a terrible car accident that left me with severe burns on over 70% of my body. I spent six months in the Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America at Doctors Hospital in Augusta, where I fought to survive. I’m still recovering now, living with my dad, who has cared for me with more love and sacrifice than I can ever repay.





I’ve always been a fighter—and with God’s help, I’m healing. In those early days, my sister wrote:

“We are praying and asking for big, big prayers! My sweet baby brother was in a car accident last night and has severe burns to 70% of his body… Asher is such a fighter and always has been. We know he will pull through this too. We are in the burn ICU at Doctors Hospital in Augusta. He will be here for weeks to months. We are praying for a miracle.”





That miracle came. I’m still here. And now, we’re trying to rebuild.





My dad and I poured everything into creating a fresh start. Over a 10 month period my dad built me a tiny house to call my own—a labor of love. But shortly after I moved in, the land we placed it on fell through. We’ve spent the last eight months trying to find a solution. Now we finally have a company who can move it, and a confirmed date: July 28, 2025.





But we’ve been incurring daily fees since February 14th, and the total cost to move the house and cover those charges is now around $25,000.





We’ve been in continuous prayer—this time, for the support to take the next step forward. If you feel led to donate, or even just share this page, thank you. Every bit helps. Your kindness is part of my healing.









With all my heart, thank you—and God Bless You!