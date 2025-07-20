Help for Renee Fisher's Healing Journey

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $225
Campaign funds will be received by Merlene Fisher
Renee recently fell and broke her right thumb and tore a ligament, which resulted in surgery.
She isn't able to drive or do anything for the first 2 weeks. After that, she's hoping to have some limited mobility, but the doctor told her that she wouldn't be at full capacity until October.
She is self-employed and works solo at her housekeeping business.
She does have insurance for some of her medical needs, but with not being able to work, there isn't enough to go around for her regular expenses.
If you would like to bless her in any way, I know she would be ever so grateful!
And if you would rather send money directly, you can Venmo @Merlene-Fisher-2
Thanks so much for your care!
Good luck!
Sending healing vibes to you, Renee ❤️
You know… 😉
You're in my thoughts and prayers
