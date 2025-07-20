Campaign Image

Help for Renee Fisher's Healing Journey

 USD $5,000

 USD $225

Campaign created by Karen Miller

Campaign funds will be received by Merlene Fisher

Renee recently fell and broke her right thumb and tore a ligament, which resulted in surgery.

She isn't able to drive or do anything for the first 2 weeks. After that, she's hoping to have some limited mobility, but the doctor told her that she wouldn't be at full capacity until October.

She is self-employed and works solo at her housekeeping business.

She does have insurance for some of her medical needs, but with not being able to work, there isn't enough to go around for her regular expenses.

If you would like to bless her in any way, I know she would be ever so grateful!

And if you would rather send money directly, you can Venmo @Merlene-Fisher-2

Thanks so much for your care!

Recent Donations
Mike McFarland
$ 25.00 USD
3 hours ago

Good luck!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
3 hours ago

Leah V
$ 50.00 USD
4 hours ago

Sending healing vibes to you, Renee ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 hours ago

You know… 😉

Jenn Dunn
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

You're in my thoughts and prayers

