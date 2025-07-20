Campaign Image

Israel Support Trip

We are raising funds to go to Israel, as a family of 5, with the children being age 5, 2, and 9 month. There has been a call on our hearts to go support the Jewish people in their land by volunteering thru HaYovel, a Christian ministry in the heart of the biblical land. They are supporting the local Jewish communities through harvesting, etc, in the vineyards of Samaria.

Strangers shall stand and tend your flocks; foreigners shall be your plowmen and vinedressers; Isaiah 61:5

We would be celebrating Sukkot there as well as touring Jerusalem and other areas of Israel, as part of HaYovels program.

All funds will go towards travel costs and room&board at HaYovel.

Any donations are greatly appreciated, and may God bless you richly!

Recent Donations
Dad and Mom
$ 500.00 USD
10 hours ago

May God bless you and keep you in your calling.

