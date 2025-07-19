Launch of Boys Group Home

I hope this message finds you well. My name is Brittany Polk, and I am reaching out to seek your support for a cause that is close to my heart — establishing a Boys Group Home dedicated to providing shelter, guidance, and a path forward for young males in our community who are at risk or facing unstable home environments.

Far too often, young boys in our community fall through the cracks due to circumstances beyond their control — whether that be neglect, abuse, homelessness, or lack of proper support systems. Without proper intervention, these boys are more likely to face academic failure, mental health struggles, incarceration, or worse.



We aim to change that narrative. The group home will offer:



• Safe, stable housing

• Access to education and tutoring

• Counseling and mental health support

• Life skills training and mentorship programs

• Positive recreational activities

Our mission is to equip these boys with the tools they need to become productive, confident, and empowered young men. But to make this vision a reality, we need the support of compassionate donors and community partners like you.



We are seeking financial contributions to help cover:



• Property leasing or property rentals

• Facility renovations and furnishing

• Licensing, staffing, and operational costs

• Educational resources and counseling services

• Food, clothing, and basic necessities

Your contribution — no matter the size — will directly impact the lives of these young men. We also welcome in-kind donations, sponsorships, and volunteer support. Every dollar moves us one step closer to opening our doors and transforming lives.



If you would like to learn more or donate, please contact me at brittpolk@aol.com or simply make a donation to the link provided. I would be happy to provide additional information or set up a meeting to discuss partnership opportunities.



Thank you for your consideration and support in bringing hope and stability to the young men who need it most. Together, we can build brighter futures — one boy at a time. The goal to reach is $100,000.



With gratitude,



Brittany Polk



Chief Executive/ Grace of Change LLC

brittpolk@aol.com



