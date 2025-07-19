Rally for Ethan's Recovery

Hi, my name is Amber, and I’m starting this fundraiser on behalf of my younger brother Ethan.

Last Saturday night, Ethan—who’s 27 and full of energy—tried to do a flip off the front of a pickup truck. He and our other brother grew up doing martial arts, and even now, they still mess around with flips, kicks, and acrobatics. But this time, something went horribly wrong.

Ethan over-rotated and landed face-first on the asphalt. He was rushed to the hospital and then airlifted from Spokane to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center due to the severity of his injuries and the discovery of air in his brain.

His injuries include a LeFort II facial fracture (his midface is broken in multiple places), a traumatic brain injury, a broken rib on the right side, and severe facial trauma (he bit through his lower lip).

Initially in ICU care, he downgraded to Acute Care and was discharged to allow for healing at home while doctors wait to see how his fractures and the air in his brain resolve and if surgery is needed.

He’s in intense pain, swollen, bruised, and cut, and facing an uncertain recovery—emotionally, physically, and financially.

Ethan will have massive medical bills from:

- Emergency care and ICU

- Airlift from Spokane to Seattle

- Long-term recovery and follow-ups

He’s also unable to work for the foreseeable future, which puts huge financial pressure on him and our family.

Every donation—no matter how small—helps ease that pressure and lets Ethan focus on healing instead of how he’s going to pay the bills.

Your prayers, well wishes, good natured teasing and support are welcomed and beyond appreciated.