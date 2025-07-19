Medical needs for the Regmi family

In 2012, this sweet family, hosted me and my daughter while trekking the Annapurna Circuit in Nepal. During that time and since then, we have become more and more like family. Our friend Kul is in a serious financial situation with his sick father. We are raising money to assist with necessary medical equipment and other medical needs. It is a trying time for this family and I have agreed to assist in raising funds to help meet these needs. This platform is faith based and allows recipients to keep all of the donated funds. We have been praying for answers; praying that Kul will soon be positioned for work that allows him to still care for his father and family. He is a good son, a good husband and a good father. He is in a situation that needs immediate relief.

We appreciate anything you might be able to offer as support. Please continue to pray for this family and share this campaign.