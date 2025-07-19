Campaign Image

Medical needs for the Regmi family

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $125

Campaign created by Alicia Kacy Whaley

Campaign funds will be received by Alicia Kacy Whaley

Medical needs for the Regmi family

In 2012, this sweet family, hosted me and my daughter while trekking the Annapurna Circuit in  Nepal. During that time and since then, we have become more and more like family.  Our friend Kul is in a serious financial situation with his sick father.  We are raising money to assist with necessary medical equipment and other medical needs.  It is a trying time for this family and I have agreed to assist in raising funds to help meet these needs.  This platform is faith based and allows recipients to keep all of the donated funds. We have been praying for answers; praying that Kul will soon be positioned for work that allows him to still care for his father and family.  He is a good son, a good husband and a good father. He is in a situation that needs immediate relief.  

We appreciate anything you might be able to offer as support. Please continue to pray for this family and share this campaign. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Kim Johnson
$ 25.00 USD
4 hours ago

Amanda Shelley
$ 50.00 USD
10 hours ago

Kacy Whaley
$ 50.00 USD
11 hours ago

Much love to you all. Trusting you to find comfort and relief with this assistance.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo