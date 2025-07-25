Ryanns Heart Surgery Fund

💗 Rallying for Ryann — Help Us Support Her Heart Surgery 💗

From her aunts and grandma

We’re writing this on behalf of our family — for our sweet Ryann — and for her parents, who are some of the most selfless and strong people we know. They never ask for help, but right now, they need it. And they won’t say that out loud, so we’re saying it for them.

For nearly two years, Ryann’s parents fought to figure out what was going on with her health. They chased down every possible explanation for her fatigue, shortness of breath, and delays in growth — but the answers were never clear. It wasn’t until this spring, after a long trail of dead ends and being told “everything looks fine,” her parents sought out a new doctor and she stepped in to help them find what had been missed all along: Ryann has a large hole in her heart — a congenital heart defect known as an large atrial septal defect (ASD) causing pulmonary hypertension and an enlarged heart.

Now, she needs heart surgery. It’s currently scheduled for August 29th.

But just when we thought the hardest part was behind us, a new complication came up — Ryann needs urgent dental work before surgery can happen. This isn’t cosmetic. It’s required to reduce her risk of infection under anesthesia and post-op. What was originally planned for months out now has to be done in days — with large immediate out-of-pocket costs.

All of this is on top of what’s required for surgery:

• Appointments

• Labs

• Travel (this isn’t local to them as they needed a surgeon who worked with other very specific health issues Ryann has)

• Recovery supplies

• Lost work income (Courtney runs a small part time business for tourists and Adam has limited PTO)

• And hotel stays for the hospital and post op appointments down in Orlando





We are helping raise just ONE-THIRD of the expected out-of-pocket cost for the upcoming care over the next year. Every dollar goes toward helping Ryann get to surgery safely and helping her parents focus on healing, and less on all the out of pocket expenses.

They’ve carried this financial part silently. Just like they have carried everything else hard- in silence. Always showing up for others. Never asking for anything. Now it’s our turn to show up for them.

If you can give, thank you.

If you can share, we’re grateful.

If you can pray, please don’t stop.

We love Ryann fiercely, and we’re trusting God to carry her through.

With gratitude,

Ryann’s Grandma, Aunts, & Aunties