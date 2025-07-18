Supporting the Ramos Family

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $720
Campaign funds will be received by Andres Ramos
Nicole Ramos has been in a fight for her life the past 2 years. She and Andres spent lots of time going to doctors and specialists to try to figure out why she was having chronic pain, no one can help. Everyday she was living with the most intense stomach, nerve, and leg pain. She was unable to keep anything down, and things got so bad that she could no longer move her legs. Andres had to take leave from his job to care for his incredible wife and mom to their 2 young children. On July 16th, Nicole was called home. Her passing has left a huge hole in the hearts of Andres, Ari and Xavi.
Before she got sick, she was full of life. She loved to laugh and her smile would light up a room. She was the type of person who, even though she was struggling, would still bless others around her. She was an incredible wife, very supportive of her husband. Together they built their family with Ari, and Xavi.
Unfortunately, Nicole was unable to get insurance and had no life insurance. Her death leaves behind many medical bills, along with many questions. This fundraiser is to help the family with funeral expenses, medical bills, and stability for the kids and Andres. If you can't help financially, please pray for this family, especially Andres, Ari and Xavi.
Sending love and light and many prayers for your entire family. She is resting in God’s arms.
🙏❤️
So sorry for your loss 💚 My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Love Ur 2nd best friend 💚
Dear Andres, Jackie, Roberta, and Eddie, Jessica and I were heartbroken to hear about Nicole’s passing. Andres, you and the kids have been in our constant prayers, we’re asking for strength, comfort, and peace for you during this incredibly difficult time. Jackie, Eddie, and Roberta, you are like family to us, and we’re holding you close in our hearts and prayers as well. Love you all!
Sending love ❤️🩹🫂
So sorry for your loss
We love you guys. Also praying for you all
