Campaign Image

Supporting the Ramos Family

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $720

Campaign created by Deanna Encinias

Campaign funds will be received by Andres Ramos

Nicole Ramos has been in a fight for her life the past 2 years. She and Andres spent lots of time going to doctors and specialists to try to figure out why she was having chronic pain, no one can help. Everyday she was living with the most intense stomach, nerve, and leg pain. She was unable to keep anything down, and things got so bad that she could no longer move her legs.  Andres had to take leave from his job to care for his incredible wife and mom to their 2 young children. On July 16th, Nicole was called home. Her passing has left a huge hole in the hearts of Andres, Ari and Xavi.

Before she got sick, she was full of life. She loved to laugh and her smile would light up a room. She was the type of person who, even though she was struggling, would still bless others around her. She was an incredible wife, very supportive of her husband. Together they built their family with Ari, and Xavi.

Unfortunately, Nicole was unable to get insurance and had no life insurance. Her death leaves behind many medical bills, along with many questions. This fundraiser is to help the family with funeral expenses, medical bills, and stability for the kids and Andres. If you can't help financially, please pray for this family, especially Andres, Ari and Xavi.

Recent Donations
Show:
Wendy LeFevre
$ 200.00 USD
4 hours ago

Sending love and light and many prayers for your entire family. She is resting in God’s arms.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 hours ago

🙏❤️

stacy Belgard
$ 50.00 USD
8 hours ago

So sorry for your loss 💚 My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Love Ur 2nd best friend 💚

DP
$ 200.00 USD
16 hours ago

Dear Andres, Jackie, Roberta, and Eddie, Jessica and I were heartbroken to hear about Nicole’s passing. Andres, you and the kids have been in our constant prayers, we’re asking for strength, comfort, and peace for you during this incredibly difficult time. Jackie, Eddie, and Roberta, you are like family to us, and we’re holding you close in our hearts and prayers as well. Love you all!

Lexi Rodriguez
$ 25.00 USD
16 hours ago

Sending love ❤️‍🩹🫂

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
17 hours ago

Rivettis
$ 50.00 USD
17 hours ago

So sorry for your loss

Steve and Angie
$ 20.00 USD
17 hours ago

Paul and Deana
$ 100.00 USD
18 hours ago

We love you guys. Also praying for you all

