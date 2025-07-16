Orange County Victory Fund

My name is Ryan Sánchez, a proud Marine Corps veteran and Nationalist activist based in Orange County, California. I’m building a team of young, dedicated Patriots—men and women who love America and are ready to stand up for our values against the growing threat of the radical Left. From the once-great city of Los Angeles, Antifa and their allies are pushing into our communities, spreading chaos and fear. At the same time, the cowards in the OCGOP talk a big game but they lack the guts to stand strong in the face of Leftist terror. America needs a new wave of leaders to carry the torch. That’s where we come in.

I’ve worked closely with Orange County’s MAGA grassroots—the local Patriots who have welcomed me at rallies, town halls, and community events. Together, we’ve stood strong for America First principles, defending our borders, our freedoms, and our way of life. Now, I’m calling on you to help me grow a movement of young Patriots to keep Orange County a stronghold of American values.

Our mission is clear: energize the next generation to counter the radical Left’s agenda, secure our communities, and hold the line against those who weaken our nation—whether it’s open-border advocates or establishment Republicans who’ve lost their fire. We’re building a squad that’s fit, focused, and ready to lead with action.



Why I Need Your Support: Over the past five years, I’ve poured my heart and soul into the Patriot cause, sacrificing personal comfort and financial stability to fight for Orange County’s future. I’ve organized countless rallies, led protests, and built a dedicated volunteer team that stepped up to help veterans during the devastating LA fires earlier this year. But the radical Left and Big Tech have fought us at every turn, banning me and my team from most social media platforms and crippling our ability to fundraise through CashApp and Venmo. Our young fighters are giving everything—time, energy, and passion—but we can’t do it alone. We need Patriots with the means to give to stand with us, equipping our movement to overcome these obstacles and keep pushing back against the Marxist agenda threatening our nation. To take our fight to the next level, we need your support to equip and expand our team.

Here’s how your donations will make a difference:

Training & Recruitment: Fund programs to develop young leaders through fitness, teamwork, and community outreach, ensuring our Patriots are ready to inspire others.

Outreach Materials: Create eye-catching flyers, banners, and online content to spread our message and rally Orange County’s Patriots.

Event Support: Cover costs for rallies, protests, and community events to show the Left that OC stands united.

Operational Needs: Set up a small base for planning, organizing, and keeping our movement growing strong. It's time Patriots had a place to plant our flags!

Our Vision: We’re here to make Orange County a beacon of American pride. Our young Patriots will hit the streets, engage our communities, and show the radical Left that we won’t back down. We’ll work alongside the MAGA faithful to protect our borders, uphold our values, and ensure the OCGOP stays true to its America First roots. This is about building a future where our kids inherit a strong, free nation.

Why This Matters: As I’ve shared on X, “Orange County is on the front lines of the Great Replacement, but we have some of the most dedicated Patriots in the nation. When our people mobilize, we dominate!”. The Left wants to erode our communities with radical policies and violence. The GOP’s old guard needs bold new voices to keep the fight alive. We are those voices—ready to lead with courage and conviction.

Join Us! Your donation is a stand for America. It’s a commitment to empowering young Patriots who will fight for our values, protect Orange County, and inspire a new generation of conservatives. Together, we’ll show the radical Left that OC is Patriot country.

Support us today. Equip Orange County’s young Patriots to defend our future. America First, always!



Ryan Sánchez

Nationalist Activist, Orange County, CA



